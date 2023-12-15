TWO THOUSAND MILES Comes to Orlando Shakes This Weekend

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards

Performances are on December 15 and 16.

The Viera Studio presents Two Thousand Miles: A New Musical on December 15 and 16 at The Santos Dantin Theater at the John and Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center. Both performances are at 8pm. 

"Two Thousand Miles" is a compelling musical that unfolds across California and New York City, tracing the interwoven stories of a group of friends. Amidst the backdrop of illness, resilience, and life-altering experiences, we follow Davis, a former business student turned playwright courageously battling Lupus, and his devoted boyfriend Nate, an accomplished composer learning the intricacies of caregiving. Together, they strive to bring their new musical to life. As their friends confront their own challenges, including Rheumatoid Arthritis, career setbacks, and an unexpected pregnancy, "Two Thousand Miles" beautifully illustrates the profound power of love, acceptance, and the unbreakable bonds of friendship.

Two Thousand Miles is written and conceived by Alyssa M. Williams with Music & Lyrics by Hans Zanger, Additional Material to Book and Lyrics by Jaclyn Nash, Additional Music & Lyrics by Matt DeMaria, and Additional Music by Taylor Guttadauro. The show is directed by Monica Toro-Lisciandro and music directed by Mariah Seeley. With Set Design by Andrea Havel. 

The cast features Anthony Ferrara as Davis, Mariah Seeley as Ava, Gabriel Ramos as Nate, Allyson Sweiderk as Christina, Andrew Haysbrook as Julian, Laurel Baluncias as Jessica, Jason Koivu as Carlos, and Charmaine Gibbs-Chiemi as Victoria. 

The creator of Two Thousand Miles, Alyssa M. Williams, wrote the musical about her struggles living with Rheumatoid Arthritis for the last 16 years. Alyssa and The Viera Studio will be donating a portion of ticket sales to the Arthritis Foundation Florida joining the fight to find a cure. 

 


Recommended For You