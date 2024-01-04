THE SPITFIRE GRILL Comes to Ocala Civic Theatre

Performances run February 8-25.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

The musical THE SPITFIRE GRILL is live on stage February 8-25 at Ocala Civic Theatre.

Just out of jail, young Percy Talbott (Adrienne Hebert) is looking for a new beginning in the little town of Gilead, Wisconsin - a place she chose from a picture of autumn in a travel book. She's hoping to find the colors of paradise, but instead she finds a frozen ghost town of ice and snow.

Sheriff Joe Sutter (Janik Buranosky) gets her a job as a waitress at the local diner, The Spitfire Grill - much to the displeasure of Hannah Ferguson (Martie McLean), the tough old bird who owns it. Percy just might have jumped out of the frying pan and into the fire.

Before long, the rough-edged new girl is the talk of the town, and the diner is buzzing with gossip. The postmistress, sour-tongued busybody Effy Krayneck (Amanda Harding), has plenty of speculation to dish out about Percy. Hannah's nephew, Caleb Thorpe (Daniel Roscoe), the frustrated out-of-work foreman of the local stone quarry, is suspicious of the newcomer. His wife, sweet Shelby Thorpe (Kelsey Plante) has a kinder heart, but she's too shy to welcome the stranger at first.

However, Percy isn't the only mysterious figure in Gilead. Soon she discovers a silent visitor (Cristian Alejandro Cardoso) lingering in the woods behind the diner. She also cooks up a new idea that would change everything for everyone in town. As the truth about all these intertwined lives comes to light, it's hard to say if trouble is brewing or if redemption is simmering on the back burner.

Based on the 1996 film of the same name, this lovely and haunting musical shines with a folk-flavored score of songs. Starring Allison Elliott, Ellen Burstyn, and Marcia Gay Harden, the movie won the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival. This 2001 off-Broadway stage adaptation is as luminous as the ring around the moon, a winter's tale with a warm and generous heart - and a fresh start on the side.

THE SPITFIRE GRILL is directed by Greg Thompson. Guest assistant director is Dave Miller. Music director is Jason Bartosic. Scenic designer is Mihai Ciupe. Costume designer is Amanda Jones. Lighting designer is Will Elphingstone. Projection designer is Tyler Stentiford. Sound designer is Jazmine Whipple. Assistant sound designer is Alexa Hall. Props designer is Cheyenne Dever. Dialect coach is Lori Engler. Stage manager is Nicole Thomas. Assistant stage managers are Tom Ferreira and Laura Whiteaker.

THE SPITFIRE GRILL is live on stage February 8-25 at Ocala Civic Theatre. There will be 15 performances: Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets go on sale January 8 at $30 for adults and $15 for ages 18 and younger. This show is rated PG-13. Buy tickets through the OCT box office, over the phone at (352) 236-2274 or in person Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To buy tickets online at any time, visit Click Here.




