THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Comes to Osceola Arts

Osceola Arts will kick off Spring with a beautiful musical making its first appearance at Osceola Arts. Beginning Friday, March 11th, and running through Sunday, March 27th The Bridges of Madison County will be live on the Main Stage. This musical is based on the 1992 best-selling novel of the same name by Robert James Waller.

With a book by Marsha Norman and music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, The Bridges of Madison County centers around a forbidden love affair between an Iowa housewife and a handsome photographer who is in town on assignment. A live band will accompany a talented cast as they tell a story of passion, romance, duty, and devotion. The production, directed by Shana Burns, is not suitable for children under the age of 13.

Tickets start at only $28, with Senior, students and group rates available. Showtimes for The Bridges of Madison County are at 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2pm on Sundays, and an additional 2pm matinee performance on Saturday, March 26th. An American Sign Language-interpreted performance will be featured during the March 26th matinee. Safety protocols are in place for all performances.

Osceola Arts is pleased to also offer two new visual arts exhibits. DIVINITY: Works by Patricia Cavazos is an abstract interpretation of the Aztec world's creation and the gods behind it. The Studio Gallery will feature this exhibit now through April 1st. Additionally, Dream Shapes will highlight works by members of the Florida Sculptors Guild. This exhibit will be on display in the Main Gallery through April 1st. An Artist Reception will be held for the exhibits on Saturday, March 5th from 2pm-5pm. All exhibits and receptions are free and open to the public.

For additional information and to purchase show tickets visit OsceolaArts.org or call 407-846-6257.

The mission of Osceola Arts is to promote, cultivate and foster interest and participation in the arts by providing affordable and accessible programs and facilities that encourage artistic expression in the diverse community they serve. Osceola Arts, a non-profit organization, is located at 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34744. For more information visit OsceolaArts.org.