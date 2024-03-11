Spotlight: THE ROOMMATE at The Studio Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With a recent divorce and her son living across the country, 50-something Sharon posts a listing for a roommate to fill the empty space of her Iowa home. Enter Robyn also in her mid-fifties, a fascinating woman who needs a place to hide and the chance to start over. Sharon is Walmart and white bread, book clubs, and leaving your door unlocked. Robyn is black leather boots, a motorcycle jacket, and cigarettes she’s trying to quit. When Sharon begins to uncover Robyn’s secrets, they encourage her own deep-seated desire to abandon her comfort zone and live a life of danger and adventure.

Come along for this wild ride of a comedy that can only be described as The Odd Couple meets Breaking Bad. The Roommate cleverly navigates the rocky roads of change and hilariously examines what happens when the wheels come off.