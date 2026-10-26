Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Spotlight: Get Tickets: REDRUM, Now Playing at Dr. Phillips Center
Fully staged just once before. Only in Orlando for a limited time.
Get tickets now for REDRUM: The Unauthorized Parody Musical of The Shining, now playing through November 1 at Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando. Horror fans and musical theater lovers, the Overlook is open—and this limited run marks only the second full staging of this production ever.
Running in the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater through November 1, REDRUM follows Jack Torrance as he takes a winter caretaking job at an isolated hotel—where things quickly unravel into psychic visions, creepy twins, and plenty of musical mayhem. The production features an all-local cast and an all-female creative team.
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