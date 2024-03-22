Spotlight: AN EVENING WITH JUDY COLLINS at Sharon L Morse Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join us on Sunday March 24th for a spectacular performance with iconic singer-songwriter Judy Collins as she performs at The Sharon. Legendary Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Judy Collins, celebrated for her timeless contributions to the world of music, is set to captivate audiences on the backdrop of the beautiful Sharon theater.

With hits like "Both Sides Now," "Send in the Clowns," and "Someday Soon," Collins has left an indelible mark on the world of music for six decades. Her landmark 1967 album, Wildflowers, has been entered into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Beyond her musical achievements, she is recognized for her advocacy work and commitment to humanitarian causes.

In 2022, Judy Collins released her first studio album of all original material, entitled Spellbound, which marks the first time she herself has written all the songs on one of her albums. Judy says of the album, “Now felt like the perfect time to make this record because, after all that’s happened in the world, we need something beautiful and inspirational to lift us up.”

Spellbound features 12 modern folk songs, and “unfolds as if Judy curated a museum exhibit of her life, and welcomed us into a retrospective of her most formative moments, some big and public, and some intensely personal and intimate.” Don't miss your chance to be part of an extraordinary evening with the timeless Judy Collins for An Evening with Judy Collins.