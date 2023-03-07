South Florida Symphony Orchestra Honors Regional Arts Advocates During 25th Anniversary Gala

South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) will debut a new arts recognition program as part of its 25th anniversary charity gala set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, at Broward Center for the Performing Arts. The "Sound of Success" will celebrate arts and culture advocates who champion musical creativity and innovation. The gala, benefiting South Florida Symphony's artistic, community engagement and education initiatives - including the impactful Symphony in the Schools children's program, will feature an exquisite dinner accompanied by an intimate concert by GRAMMY award-winning artist Zuill Bailey.

"South Florida Symphony Orchestra is excited to begin a new tradition with 'Sound of Success,' an annual awards program honoring exceptional individuals who preserve, promote and cultivate interest in the arts in our region," said Jacqueline Lorber, president and CEO of South Florida Symphony Orchestra. "We are grateful to these visionary and persevering supporters who further our mission to create transformative musical experiences for audiences of all ages and we look forward to celebrating them together with our most ardent benefactors. This year's honorees were selected for their immense leadership, contributions, and support during the Symphony's history."

SFSO's inaugural "Sound of Success" honorees from Fort Lauderdale and Miami are John Evans, chairman and CEO and Steven Wozencraft, executive vice president of John D. Evans Foundation, Stradivarius Society; Jackie Grimm, co-founder and former board member, Stradivarius Society; Jerry Laskey, Stradivarius Society; Phillip Dunlap, director of Broward County Cultural Division; Charles "Chuck" Lane, board chair, senior VP/senior relationship strategist with PNC Private Bank; Beth Holland "SFSO Godmother," Stradivarius Society; Wilton Manors City Commissioner Don D'Arminio, Marc Martorana, Mark Turner, and Chuck Nicholls, Stradivarius Society; and Brenton Ver Ploeg, founding partner, Ver Ploeg & Marino, Stradivarius Society.

"Sound of Success" is part of South Florida Symphony Orchestra's anniversary season of firsts. In this milestone year, the growing symphony announced its new Miami home at the Michael Tilson Thomas Performance Hall at the New World Center (500 17th Street in Miami Beach) and received a commemorative proclamation from the City of Miami Beach. Last month, SFSO received a first-time National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Grants for Arts Projects award of $10,000 for its Symphony in the Schools educational initiative, "Preserving Our Coral Reefs." Since its founding, this signature music education program has reached over 100,000 students from underserved communities and has provided more than $3.5 million in services and resources in the past five years.

The esteemed South Florida Symphony Orchestra, founded and led by Maestra Sebrina María Alfonso, also recently made history as the first Partner in the Arts at The Parker, which completed a stunning $30 million renovation in 2022.

Tickets for South Florida Symphony Orchestra's 25th Gala start at $300 per person and include the champagne reception, multi-course dinner, intimate concert featuring GRAMMY award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey, dessert reception and complimentary valet parking. Tables of 10 start at $3,000 and include prime gala seating. Additional ticket packages and sponsorships are available by calling (954) 522-8445 or by visiting southfloridasymphony.org/gala.