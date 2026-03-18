Significant Productions Rebrands Studio Theatre as THE SIGPRO STUDIO in The Villages

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Significant Productions will rebrand its Studio Theatre as THE SIGPRO STUDIO and relocate the venue to Lake Sumter Landing Market Square at 1030 Old Mill Run in The Villages, Florida.

Over the past decade, the venue—formerly known as Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol—has presented award-winning plays, musicals, and original premieres, while also supporting artist development in Central Florida. The intimate black box space has become a consistent home for new work and returning audiences.

The newly reimagined SigPro Studio will expand its capacity to accommodate more than 200 patrons per performance while maintaining its focus on close, immersive storytelling. The venue will feature flexible thrust and proscenium staging configurations, allowing for a range of production styles and audience experiences.

Operated by Significant Productions, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the theater will continue its mission to present work that engages Central Florida audiences through contemporary themes and storytelling approaches. The company has also announced a new season reflecting the expanded capabilities of the venue.

Ticketing and More Information

For more information and to view the full season lineup, visit www.TheSigProStudio.com.