Review: NEXT TO NORMAL by New Generation Theatrical at The Abbey

For many years there has been a stigma around talking openly and honestly about one’s mental health and those things many rely upon for treatment, including medication and therapy. This has been especially the case for those in the black/BIPOC community. And though there has been progress made over the last few years, partially due to the realities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still much progress to be made. That is why it is especially relevant that New Generation Theatrical decided to produce NEXT TO NORMAL with a cast of mostly black/BIPOC actors to bring attention to this important issue and hopefully build awareness and support. And in doing so, New Gen delivers a raw, emotional gut punch that strikes a chord and a nerve in a powerful way.

NEXT TO NORMAL centers around the Goodmans: father Dan (Andrew Meidenbauer), mother Diana (Mandi Jo John), son Gabe (Jaidyn Richardson) and daughter Natalie (Iris M. Johnson). Upon introduction, they may seem like the "perfect loving family", but in actuality they are dealing with the severe mental illness suffered by Diana and the impact it has on her family. The Goodmans navigate together Diana’s bipolar disorder, through medication and talk therapy, and when those fail, more unconventional treatments. And over the course of this difficult and heart-wrenching journey, the play illustrates so poignantly the impact pain, illness, loss and grief and loss can have on those suffering and those who care most about them.

With a dynamic, high-energy score by Tom Kitt, and lyrics and book by Brian Yorkey, NEXT TO NORMAL shines the spotlight on the very serious nature of mental illness and does that through words and music – a concept which at first may seem unusual but which works like magic – so well, in fact, the play won the coveted 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama – one of only ten musicals to date ever to win this ultimate theatrical accolade.

At the heart of NEXT TO NORMAL are the Goodman family and those in their direct orbit. And inhabiting these fascinating, but flawed characters in Next Generation Theatrical’s production are a highly talented group of actors who each deliver powerful performances that often leave the audience barely catching its collective breath. Mandi Jo John’s performance as Diana is riveting to watch, infusing this broken mother with the deep emotions required by the role. Her emotional spectrum runs the gamut from scared to angry, devastated to determined, and she delivers Diana’s musical numbers with such beautiful intensity and control, it often brings chills. As Dan, Diana’s long-suffering but stalwart husband, Andrew Meidenbauer is thrilling to watch and even more thrilling to hear sing. He belts Dan’s emotionally wrought numbers with a clear voice that soars through the small Abbey space and his quieter moments, especially the emotional conclusion of the play, are brilliant as well. Iris M. Johnson is equally capable in her portrayal as daughter Natalie, showing off her own powerful voice and nailing the raw and intense emotion called for in the role. And as “superboy” and son, Gabe, Jaidyn Richardson gives a nuanced and quietly menacing performance, the highlight of which is his delivery of “I’m Alive”. Rounding out the cast are fantastic performances by Devin Skorupski as Natalie’s boyfriend, Henry and Shane Bland as Dr. Madden and Dr. Fine.

Shonn McCloud’s direction of NEXT TO NORMAL is inspired, bringing the action of the play directly into the audience – creating a deeper personal connection with the story than could be accomplished on just a regular stage. He has gathered together a stellar cast and creates a relentless pace throughout the production – which punctuates the intense feelings and discomfort felt by the family dealing with these emotional challenges. Zeshan Khan’s set design is straightforward, but extremely effective, utilizing levels to maximize the smaller footprint of the stage. Miles Bresin’s lighting design often creates a sense of confusion and foreboding, appropriate for the subject matter, and C.J. Sikorski’s costumes suit the characters and the story well.

Overall, New Generation Theatrical’s production of NEXT TO NORMAL takes a musical theatre masterpiece and uses it to do what theatre can do more than any other medium – it connects on a deep, human level, educates, challenges and entertains – all through a lens of the important subject of mental health, and in particular the mental health of the black/BIPOC community. One can only hope that this production will do exactly what producer Faith Boles notes in the program - “start deeper conversations within our community and families”. This production only runs through October 1st, so don’t miss your opportunity to experience this fantastic production for yourself.

NEXT TO NORMAL by New Generation Theatrical runs at The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, Suite 100, Orlando, FL 32801 through October 1st. Tickets are $15 - $40 and can be purchased by visiting newgentheatrical.org.

All photos by New Generation Theatrical