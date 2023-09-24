Review: NEXT TO NORMAL by New Generation Theatrical at The Abbey

A raw and emotional production of the Pulitzer Prize winning musical that connects on a deep, human level.

By: Sep. 24, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 2 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Review: THE PROM at Titusville Playhouse Photo 4 Review: THE PROM at Titusville Playhouse

Review: NEXT TO NORMAL by New Generation Theatrical at The Abbey

Review: NEXT TO NORMAL by New Generation Theatrical at The Abbey For many years there has been a stigma around talking openly and honestly about one’s mental health and those things many rely upon for treatment, including medication and therapy. This has been especially the case for those in the black/BIPOC community. And though there has been progress made over the last few years, partially due to the realities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still much progress to be made. That is why it is especially relevant that New Generation Theatrical decided to produce NEXT TO NORMAL with a cast of mostly black/BIPOC actors to bring attention to this important issue and hopefully build awareness and support. And in doing so, New Gen delivers a raw, emotional gut punch that strikes a chord and a nerve in a powerful way.

Review: NEXT TO NORMAL by New Generation Theatrical at The Abbey NEXT TO NORMAL centers around the Goodmans: father Dan (Andrew Meidenbauer), mother Diana (Mandi Jo John), son Gabe (Jaidyn Richardson) and daughter Natalie (Iris M. Johnson). Upon introduction, they may seem like the "perfect loving family", but in actuality they are dealing with the severe mental illness suffered by Diana and the impact it has on her family. The Goodmans navigate together Diana’s bipolar disorder, through medication and talk therapy, and when those fail, more unconventional treatments. And over the course of this difficult and heart-wrenching journey, the play illustrates so poignantly the impact pain, illness, loss and grief and loss can have on those suffering and those who care most about them.

With a dynamic, high-energy score by Tom Kitt, and lyrics and book by Brian Yorkey, NEXT TO NORMAL shines the spotlight on the very serious nature of mental illness and does that through words and music – a concept which at first may seem unusual but which works like magic – so well, in fact, the play won the coveted 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama – one of only ten musicals to date ever to win this ultimate theatrical accolade.

Review: NEXT TO NORMAL by New Generation Theatrical at The Abbey At the heart of NEXT TO NORMAL are the Goodman family and those in their direct orbit. And inhabiting these fascinating, but flawed characters in Next Generation Theatrical’s production are a highly talented group of actors who each deliver powerful performances that often leave the audience barely catching its collective breath. Mandi Jo John’s performance as Diana is riveting to watch, infusing this broken mother with the deep emotions required by the role. Her emotional spectrum runs the gamut from scared to angry, devastated to determined, and she delivers Diana’s musical numbers with such beautiful intensity and control, it often brings chills. As Dan, Diana’s long-suffering but stalwart husband, Andrew Meidenbauer is thrilling to watch and even more thrilling to hear sing. He belts Dan’s emotionally wrought numbers with a clear voice that soars through the small Abbey space and his quieter moments, especially the emotional conclusion of the play, are brilliant as well. Iris M. Johnson is equally capable in her portrayal as daughter Natalie, showing off her own powerful voice and nailing the raw and intense emotion called for in the role. And as “superboy” and son, Gabe, Jaidyn Richardson gives a nuanced and quietly menacing performance, the highlight of which is his delivery of “I’m Alive”. Rounding out the cast are fantastic performances by Devin Skorupski as Natalie’s boyfriend, Henry and Shane Bland as Dr. Madden and Dr. Fine.

Review: NEXT TO NORMAL by New Generation Theatrical at The Abbey Shonn McCloud’s direction of NEXT TO NORMAL is inspired, bringing the action of the play directly into the audience – creating a deeper personal connection with the story than could be accomplished on just a regular stage. He has gathered together a stellar cast and creates a relentless pace throughout the production – which punctuates the intense feelings and discomfort felt by the family dealing with these emotional challenges. Zeshan Khan’s set design is straightforward, but extremely effective, utilizing levels to maximize the smaller footprint of the stage. Miles Bresin’s lighting design often creates a sense of confusion and foreboding, appropriate for the subject matter, and C.J. Sikorski’s costumes suit the characters and the story well.

Overall, New Generation Theatrical’s production of NEXT TO NORMAL takes a musical theatre masterpiece and uses it to do what theatre can do more than any other medium – it connects on a deep, human level, educates, challenges and entertains – all through a lens of the important subject of mental health, and in particular the mental health of the black/BIPOC community. One can only hope that this production will do exactly what producer Faith Boles notes in the program - “start deeper conversations within our community and families”. This production only runs through October 1st, so don’t miss your opportunity to experience this fantastic production for yourself.

Review: NEXT TO NORMAL by New Generation Theatrical at The Abbey

NEXT TO NORMAL by New Generation Theatrical runs at The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, Suite 100, Orlando, FL 32801 through October 1st. Tickets are $15 - $40 and can be purchased by visiting newgentheatrical.org.

All photos by New Generation Theatrical




RELATED STORIES - Orlando

1
Orlando Fringe Welcomes Two Organizations To Join The Fall 23 Lineup At Fringe ArtSpace Photo
Orlando Fringe Welcomes Two Organizations To Join The Fall 23' Lineup At Fringe ArtSpace

Orlando Fringe welcomes two organizations to join the fall 23' lineup at Fringe ArtSpace. Find out more about the exciting additions to the festival's program.

2
Local Artists to Perform Cabarets at Fringe ArtSpace in Orlando Photo
Local Artists to Perform Cabarets at Fringe ArtSpace in Orlando

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of cabaret performances at Fringe ArtSpace in Orlando. Opera del Sol presents three electrifying shows featuring local artists Maeghin Mueller, AJ Morales, and Kayla Kelsay Morales. Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience the best of Orlando's cabaret scene.

3
Give Kids The World Village Hosts An Evening Of Improv To Make Wishes Possible, September& Photo
Give Kids The World Village Hosts An Evening Of Improv To Make Wishes Possible, September 23

Belly laughs, hoots and chuckles will be the order of the evening on Saturday, September 23, as the stars of Comedy Warehouse and SAK Comedy Lab host An Evening Of Improv at Give Kids The World Village.

4
New Generation Theatrical to Present NEXT TO NORMAL This Fall Photo
New Generation Theatrical to Present NEXT TO NORMAL This Fall

Discover the groundbreaking production of 'Next to Normal' by New Generation Theatrical, shedding light on mental health in the BIPOC/Black community. With intimate staging and compelling storytelling, don't miss the performances at The Abbey from September 21 to October 1. Buy your tickets now!

From This Author - Joseph Harrison

Joseph Harrison has been involved with the theatre in some form or fashion all his life. He holds a Journalism degree from the University of Georgia, but his true love is the theatre which he has been... Joseph Harrison">(read more about this author)

Review: THE PROM at Titusville PlayhouseReview: THE PROM at Titusville Playhouse
Review: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Central Florida Vocal ArtsReview: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Central Florida Vocal Arts
Review: HONKY TONK LAUNDRY at The Winter Park PlayhouseReview: HONKY TONK LAUNDRY at The Winter Park Playhouse
Review: 9 TO 5 - THE MUSICAL at Titusville PlayhouseReview: 9 TO 5 - THE MUSICAL at Titusville Playhouse

Videos

Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Video
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Misery
Athens Theatre (9/22-10/15)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mary Poppins The Musical
Ritz Theater Sanford (10/06-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Annie (Non-Equity)
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (10/24-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wizard of Oz
Titusville Playhouse (11/10-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disenchanted!
Breakthrough Theatre Company (9/22-10/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts- Walt Disney Theater (4/11-4/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd
Theater West End (9/07-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Henry VI, Part 1: Joan of Arc
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (1/10-1/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Venus in Fur
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (2/07-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mrs. Doubtfire
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (4/23-4/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You