Review: MAY WE ALL: A NEW COUNTRY MUSICAL at Titusville Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



If you are a fan of country music, you will not want to miss MAY WE ALL: A NEW COUNTRY MUSICAL at Titusville Playhouse now playing through April 7th. This show, written by Troy Britton Johnson, Todd Johnson, and Eric Pfeffinger features songs by some of the biggest names in the genre, such as Billy Ray Cyrus, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Chesney, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Florida Georgia Line, and more. And in its regional premiere at Titusville Playhouse, this down home, feel good musical shines with powerful vocals, a stellar cast, high energy production numbers and a heartwarming story that illustrates the power of community.

MAY WE ALL tells the story of Jenna (Claire Latourette), a young aspiring singer who returns to her hometown of Harmony, Tennessee after a failed stint in Nashville, and reconnects with her family, friends, and former love interest. Along the way, she learns some valuable lessons about life, love, and music and realizes that home is a place where you can always return.

I continue to be amazed and thoroughly impressed by the talent that Director Steven J. Heron is able to find for the productions at Titusville Playhouse and MAY WE ALL is no exception. His direction is thoughtful and purposeful, creating beautiful moments throughout the evening which help balance the many high-energy songs. The script by Troy Britton Johnson, Todd Johnson and Eric Pfeffinger while light, is solid and feels like a feel good musical version of one of the better Hallmark movies. It captures the heart of the story and brings to the surface the themes of family, community and the power of music to bring us together.

The cast of MAY WE ALL is superb, with each actor bringing their own charm and talent to the stage. Claire Latourette’s Jenna is headstrong, but with a likeable personality and a secret that eventually gets out about the real reason she has returned home after two years. Ms. Latourette has many opportunities throughout the play to show off an extremely powerful voice which is well suited to the catalog of country hits on display including a wonderful moment in Act II delivering Jessica Andrew’s “Who I Am”. As her best friend Liz, Angela Tims is a firecracker who gives a bold and brassy performance both in her scenes and her standout songs. Carson Skidmore does an excellent job as Dustin, Jenna’s ex who is conflicted upon Jenna’s return and reminded of the decision he had to make when Jenna first left town. A favorite moment of the evening was his unexpected and unique spin on Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”. As Joe, Liz’s boyfriend, Logan Denninghoff is charismatic, charming and is given many chances to show off his beautiful Baritone voice. Dana Vinci and Frank Thompson are so much fun as Jenna’s parents Crystal and Harley, and Sarah McKinney gives a standout performance as her sister Kylie. The ensemble each have moments individually, but where they truly shine is when they sing together. Their rousing group numbers fill the room with power and clarity in songs like “Revival”, “Same Boat” and a beautiful and heart wrenching version of Chris Stapleton’s “Broken Halos”.

As a jukebox musical that collects hits from some of the biggest names in country music (both past and present) the music of MAY WE ALL is a character of its own, and even includes two original songs (“Revival” and “Back to My Boots”) co-written by Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line which I thoroughly enjoyed. The songs range from upbeat and catchy, such as "Play Something Country” and "One Man Band", to heartfelt and emotional, such as "We Were Rich" and a powerful rendition of Kacey Musgraves’ "Rainbow". So often with jukebox musicals the songs are just shoehorned in without a real reason or without moving the story forward, but MAY WE ALL breaks free of this, though, finding songs that match the emotion of the given scene well and giving the impression they may have been written for the moment.

The musical direction and sound design by Spencer Crosswell are great – ensuring that the music forms the emotional center and provides the energy and momentum for the production. The scenic design by Nate Bertone is simple but effective, creating a realistic and cozy setting for the small-town story. The lighting design by William Gibbons-Brown is colorful and dynamic, enhancing the mood and the transitions of the scenes. The costume and wig design by Jordyn Linkous is fitting and flattering, reflecting the country style and the personality of the characters. Jordyn Linkous also provides the choreography which is high energy, electric and just so much fun to watch.

Overall, MAY WE ALL: A NEW COUNTRY MUSICAL at Titusville Playhouse is a delightful and entertaining musical that celebrates the spirit of community and does it through popular country tunes. It is a show that will appeal to both fans and newcomers of the genre, with a relatable and engaging story, and a soundtrack that will make you want to sing along. If you are looking for an uplifting night of theatre, do not miss the opportunity to see this fun, new country musical that is sure to make you smile.

MAY WE ALL: A NEW COUNTRY MUSICAL, presented by Titusville Playhouse, runs through April 7th. Performances take place at the Titusville Playhouse, 301 Julia Street, Titusville, FL 32796. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or calling (321) 268-1125.

All Photos by Niko Stamos, Titusville Playhouse

Headline Photo: The Cast of May We All

Top Photo: Carson Skidmore as Dustin and Claire Latourette as Jenna

Middle Photo 1: Angela Tims as Liz and Logan Denninghoff as Joe

Middle Photo 2: Frank Thompson as Harley, Dana Vinci as Crystal, Sarah McKinney as Kylie and Claire Latourette as Jenna

Middle Photo 3: The Cast of May We All

Bottom Photo: The Cast of May We All