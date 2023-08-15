Review: HONKY TONK LAUNDRY at The Winter Park Playhouse

Review: HONKY TONK LAUNDRY at The Winter Park Playhouse The Winter Park Playhouse, a staple in the Orlando arts community has opened its 21st season of professional musical theatre with HONKY TONK LAUNDRY, a jukebox musical featuring music from some of the most popular women of country music including Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, and Tammy Wynette. This handclapping, foot-stomping musical provides a high-energy and fun evening for theatergoers in Winter Park and opens their season with a bang.

HONKY TONK LAUNDRY, is written by Roger Bean (with Musical Arrangements by Jon Newton), who has written a number of other audience favorite musicals, many of which have graced the Winter Park Playhouse stage in the past including THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES and last season’s SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM. As with many of Mr. Bean’s musicals, HONKY TONK LAUNDRY is staged in two acts with the first act setting the stage, introducing the plot (which is rather light), and warming the audience up for what is to come in Act II, a non-stop performance of musical favorites. Mr. Bean’s book is full of one-liners and southern sayings and creates the wrapper for all of the familiar tunes to appear.

In this corner of the “Beaniverse” the audience is introduced to Lana Mae Hopkins (Heather Alexander) the proprietress of the Wishy Washy Washateria, a full-service laundry located somewhere in an unnamed corner of the deep south, who finds herself down an employee and knee deep in dirty laundry. Enter Katie Lane Murphy (Tay Anderson) a scorned woman who suddenly finds herself as the newest hire at the Washateria. Over the course of the first act, Lana Mae and Katie build a friendship and bond over cheating men, unfulfilled dreams and washing other people’s clothes all while singing hits like “Stand By Your Man”, “Independence Day”, and “These Boots Were Made For Walkin’”. Following a revelation about the extra-curricular exploits of her husband, Earl, Lana Mae decides to bring her dream of performing to life and turn the Washateria into the “Honky Tonk Laundry” of the title - dragging Katie kicking and screaming with her. The second act then gives the audience the first performance at the new venue with Lana Mae and Katie delivering their best renditions of honky tonk hits dressed in red sequined (and fringed) dresses with boots to match.

Review: HONKY TONK LAUNDRY at The Winter Park Playhouse Winter Park Playhouse’s production is fun to watch and provides enough familiar tunes to delight even the most casual of country music fans. Roy Alan’s direction is solid, taking advantage of the singular setting (the Washateria) effectively and keeping the energy high throughout. CJ Sikorski’s scenic design is very well done, with realistic looking washers and dryers and all the expected laundromat accoutrements. Christopher Leavy does a fine job as musical director, leading four other musicians as they play the high energy country-western score. Jillian Rois and Monica Titus’ costumes are fun and functional and Ms. Rois’ wig designs accomplish the “high country” feel one would expect. J. Adam Smith’s sound design ensures every note of the rollicking score can be heard.

The two women embodying the characters of HONKY TONK LAUNDRY capture the essence of their characters well. Heather Alexander gives the audience a Lana Mae who is hard working and who takes her newest employee under her wing and spouts wise advice along with a perpetual stream of southern sayings. This was particularly entertaining for me as I heard some of my own relative’s voices in many of the things Lana Mae had to offer (and heard some new phrases to boot.) As Katie, Tay Alexander is full of energy (and, often, anxiety) as she navigates her new career (and friendship) at the Wishy Washy Washateria. She seems to have the most fun as she belts audience favorites like “Cleopatra, Queen of Denial.”

Overall, HONKY TONK LAUNDRY at The Winter Park Playhouse is a light, fun and entertaining show that doesn’t take itself too seriously. It has funny and poignant moments, but most importantly it features a country score that is hard not to sing along with.

HONKY TONK LAUNDRY, presented by The Winter Park Playhouse, runs through August 27th. Ticket prices are $46 evenings, $43 senior evenings, $39 matinees, $22 preview performances, $20 students and theatrical industry professionals. Group discount rates for 10 people or more are available. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students ages 15 to 25 years) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available. Performances take place at The Winter Park Playhouse which is located at 711 Orange Avenue Suite C Winter Park, FL 32789. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Click Here or calling (407) 645-0145. 

All Photos: Michael Cairns Photography

Header Photo - (L to R) Heather Alexander, Tay Anderson

Top Photo:  HTL 1 (L to R) Heather Alexander, Tay Anderson

Mid Photo 1: HTL 2 (L to R) Heather Alexander, Tay Anderson

Bottom Photo: HTL 3 (L to R) Tay Anderson, Heather Alexander




