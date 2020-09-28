Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Playfest 2020 to Present POLAR BEARS, BLACK BOYS, AND PRAIRIE FRINGED ORCHIDS 

The event will take place Saturday, October 3  at 7:30 p.m..

Sep. 28, 2020  

Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF presents Polar Bears, Black Boys, and Prairie Fringed Orchids by Vincent Terrell Durham.

This virtual new play reading is part of The Basel-Kiene Family joins City Beverages in presenting PlayFest 2020. The event will take place Saturday, October 3 at 7:30 p.m.,

A liberal white couple open the doors of their renovated Harlem brownstone to host a cocktail party for a Black Lives Matter activist, his plus one, a sistah named Shemeka and the mother of a slain 12-year-old black boy. A night of cocktails and conversation spark emotional debates ranging from under-weight polar bears, Lana Turner, saving the planet, gentrification, racial identity and protecting the lives of black boys.

Tickets to individual PlayFest readings ($10) may be purchased online at orlandoshakes.org or by phone at (407) 447-1700 ext. 1. See all six readings and save $12 with a PlayFest Pass ($48).

Go behind-the-scenes and learn about the creative process. Join us for FREE on Facebook Live for exclusive interviews with each playwright! Event recurs weekly beginning Wednesday, October 1 at 6:30 pm.


