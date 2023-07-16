Photos: First Look at the Little Radical Theatrics Cast of MATILDA at Orlando Shakes!

Little Radical Theatrics will present Roald Dahls Matilda the Musical! Matilda will run for 6 performances from July 27 through 30 at The Mandell Studio Theater at Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E Rollins St Orlando, Fl.

Check out a first look at the cast below!

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher Miss Honey. During her first term at school, the two forge a bond as Miss Honey begins to recognize and appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves to punish those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!

The production is directed and designed by Travis Eaton, with Musical Direction by Nishaa Johnson, and Choreography by Shawn Lowe. It is Stage Managed by RJ Puma, Assistant Directed by Kelsey Trent, Assistant Stage Managed by Samantha Wolf, and produced by Fatima Viegas.

Matilda stars Lilly Belle Lanese as Matilda, Marlo Coffin as Agatha Trunchbull, Karina LeBaron as Miss Honey, Nico Allen as Mr. Wormwood, Stephanie Lourenço Viegas as Mrs. Wormwood, Gabriela Rosario as Lavender Brown, Paxton Von Ostendorf as Bruce Bogtrotter, Margaret Place as Mrs. Phelps, Jesse Dean as Michael Wormwood/The Escapologist, Kenna Higgerson as The Acrobat, Samuel Portugal as Rudolpho, Kaelyn Owens as Amanda Thripp, Macallister Caracciolo as Hortencia, Adison Schenk as Alice, Callahan Taylor as Nigel, Elijah Allred as Eric, and Deklan Jacobi as Tommy.

The cast also features Samuel Pagan as The Doctor, Warner Zingg as Sergei, Derek Hayden as Reality TV Show Director, Amanda Caracciolo as Nurse; Alex Luxenburg as Cook, Veronica Gonzalez as Reality TV Show Camerman, Phoebe Singletary as Reality TV Show Film Crew, Emma Turner as Snarky Big Kid, Elin Powell as Scary Big Kid, with Cassie Klinga, MeganAlex Penfield, Marcia DAmelio, Destany Sherman, Kerry OConnor, Veronica Gonzalez, Marie Gury, Zeke Jones, Marley Bradner, Sydney Rae Davis, Laura Davis, Amanda Hopkins, Mackenzie Adamek, Olivia Stitt, Patrick Melley, Foster Kelly, Tara Sitzman-Darling, Rachel Burnes as Henchmen, Salsa Dancers, Parents, Judges and Big Kidsm, Sophia Molina, Ellie Ortiz, Roman Burgos, Emmerson Caraglio, Gisele De Oliveira, Nora LeBaron, Rosie Patel, Riley Wert as Kids, and Maddie Caracciolo, Maya LeBaron, Ekkoe Penfield as Little Kids

To purchase tickets please visit Click Here.

Tickets are less expensive in advance than at the door.

*Seating is limited to 100 per performance! Seating is assigned NOT general admission*

For more information on the company please visit www.littleradicaltheatricsinc.com