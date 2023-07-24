Photos: First Look at The Titusville Playhouse's 9 TO 5

Tumble outta bed and to the Titusville Playhouse for Dolly Parton’s rip-roaring comedy 9 TO 5 the musical!

The show opens Friday, July 28 and runs through Sunday, August 20! Tickets are available online at Click Here or by calling the box office at 321-268-1125.

Dolly Parton’s smash-hit musical is the most fun you’ll have at the theatre all year! With a rip-roaring score by the Queen of Country, 9 to 5 the Musical tells the story of three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office – or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? Inspired by the iconic 80’s film, this hilarious production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

The cast stars Erica deJongh as Violet, Angela Tims as Doralee, Samantha Grace Sostak as Judy & Christopher deJongh as Franklin Hart.

Joining the office staff is Tianna Stevens as Roz Keith, Julyette Vargas as Maria/Ensemble, Maddie Moore as Kathy/Ensemble, Mariela D’Alessandro as Margaret/Ensemble, Jenna Gilreath as Missy/Ensemble/Dance Captain, Emma Howard as Candy Striper/Ensemble, Sarah Crouch as New Employee/Ensemble, Rachel Geib as Helen/Ensemble, Kayla Marie Bors as Peggy/Ensemble, Kyle Sullivan as Joe/Ensemble, Gabriel Garcia as Dick/Tinsworthy/Ensemble, Brendan Kellman Sowerby as Dwayne/Ensemble, Noah McAmis as Josh/Ensemble, Josh Brown as Bob Enright/Ensemble, Carson Skidmore as Detective/Ensemble, and Cory Evans as Doctor/Ensemble.

Executive Artistic Director, Steven J. Heron, directs the playhouse production of 9 to 5 the musical, featuring assistant direction & choreography by Jordyn Linkous and music direction by Spencer Crosswell. The production team includes Jordyn Linkous as wig designer, Spencer Crosswell as sound designer, Davis Vande Steeg as lighting designer, Eric Norton as scenic designer, Niko Stamos as projection designer, Jonathan Willis as props designer & scenic painting, costume design by Jordyn Linkous and Emily O’Neal as stage manager.

Don’t be late clocking in and get your tickets!