Photos: First Look at The Titusville Playhouse's 9 TO 5

The show opens Friday, July 28 and runs through Sunday, August 20.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

POPULAR

CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced! Photo 1 CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 2 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Carbonell Awards Names Christine Dolen As Winner Of Prestigious George Abbott Award 2023 Photo 3 Carbonell Awards Names Christine Dolen As Winner Of Prestigious George Abbott Award 2023
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 4 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July

Tumble outta bed and to the Titusville Playhouse for Dolly Parton’s rip-roaring comedy 9 TO 5 the musical!

The show opens Friday, July 28 and runs through Sunday, August 20! Tickets are available online at Click Here or by calling the box office at 321-268-1125.

Dolly Parton’s smash-hit musical is the most fun you’ll have at the theatre all year! With a rip-roaring score by the Queen of Country, 9 to 5 the Musical tells the story of three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office – or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? Inspired by the iconic 80’s film, this hilarious production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

The cast stars Erica deJongh as Violet, Angela Tims as Doralee, Samantha Grace Sostak as Judy & Christopher deJongh as Franklin Hart.

Joining the office staff is Tianna Stevens as Roz Keith, Julyette Vargas as Maria/Ensemble, Maddie Moore as Kathy/Ensemble, Mariela D’Alessandro as Margaret/Ensemble, Jenna Gilreath as Missy/Ensemble/Dance Captain, Emma Howard as Candy Striper/Ensemble, Sarah Crouch as New Employee/Ensemble, Rachel Geib as Helen/Ensemble, Kayla Marie Bors as Peggy/Ensemble, Kyle Sullivan as Joe/Ensemble, Gabriel Garcia as Dick/Tinsworthy/Ensemble, Brendan Kellman Sowerby as Dwayne/Ensemble, Noah McAmis as Josh/Ensemble, Josh Brown as Bob Enright/Ensemble, Carson Skidmore as Detective/Ensemble, and Cory Evans as Doctor/Ensemble.

Executive Artistic Director, Steven J. Heron, directs the playhouse production of 9 to 5 the musical, featuring assistant direction & choreography by Jordyn Linkous and music direction by Spencer Crosswell. The production team includes Jordyn Linkous as wig designer, Spencer Crosswell as sound designer, Davis Vande Steeg as lighting designer, Eric Norton as scenic designer, Niko Stamos as projection designer, Jonathan Willis as props designer & scenic painting, costume design by Jordyn Linkous and Emily O’Neal as stage manager.

Don’t be late clocking in and get your tickets!

Photos: First Look at The Titusville Playhouse's 9 TO 5
The Cast of 9 to 5 the musical

Photos: First Look at The Titusville Playhouse's 9 TO 5
Angela Tims as Doralee & Christopher deJongh as Franklin Hart

Photos: First Look at The Titusville Playhouse's 9 TO 5
Samantha Grace Sostak as Judy, Erica deJongh as Violet & Angela Tims as Doralee

Photos: First Look at The Titusville Playhouse's 9 TO 5
Samantha Grace Sostak as Judy

Photos: First Look at The Titusville Playhouse's 9 TO 5
Samantha Grace Sostak as Judy, Christopher deJongh as Franklin Hart, Erica deJongh as Violet & Angela Tims as Doralee

Photos: First Look at The Titusville Playhouse's 9 TO 5
Angela Tims as Doralee & Christopher deJongh as Franklin Hart

Photos: First Look at The Titusville Playhouse's 9 TO 5
The Cast of 9 to 5 the musical

Photos: First Look at The Titusville Playhouse's 9 TO 5
Kyle Sullivan as Joe & Erica deJongh as Violet

Photos: First Look at The Titusville Playhouse's 9 TO 5
Emma Howard, Sarah Crouch & Rachel Geib

Photos: First Look at The Titusville Playhouse's 9 TO 5
Tianna Stevens as Roz Keith

Photos: First Look at The Titusville Playhouse's 9 TO 5
Erica deJongh as Violet, Angela Tims as Doralee & Samantha Grace Sostak as Judy

Photos: First Look at The Titusville Playhouse's 9 TO 5
Erica deJongh as Violet, Maddie Moore as Kathy, Julyette Vargas as Maria & Mariela D?Alessandro as Margaret

Photos: First Look at The Titusville Playhouse's 9 TO 5
Samantha Grace Sostak as Judy, Erica deJongh as Violet & Angela Tims as Doralee




RELATED STORIES - Orlando

1
Pat Sajak, Linda Larkin and Jonathan Freeman Headline Give Kids The World Villages AN EVEN Photo
Pat Sajak, Linda Larkin and Jonathan Freeman Headline Give Kids The World Village's AN EVENING WITH… Speaker Series

Three of pop culture's most iconic stars will share their unique perspectives and insights in an engaging, highly interactive format this summer as part of Give Kids The World Village's popular An Evening With… speaker series. Proceeds will benefit the Village, an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost.

2
King Center Announces CHRISTMAS IN JULY On Sale July 28 Photo
King Center Announces CHRISTMAS IN JULY On Sale July 28

Join the King Center for the Performing Arts in celebrating the spirit of the season “Christmas In July”! Announcing six holiday events coming to the Space Coast this November and December, with something for everyone to enjoy.

3
Photos: First Look at The Titusville Playhouses 9 TO 5 Photo
Photos: First Look at The Titusville Playhouse's 9 TO 5

Tumble outta bed and to the Titusville Playhouse for Dolly Parton’s rip-roaring comedy 9 TO 5 the musical!

4
Photos: First Look at the Little Radical Theatrics Cast of MATILDA at Orlando Shakes! Photo
Photos: First Look at the Little Radical Theatrics Cast of MATILDA at Orlando Shakes!

Little Radical Theatrics will present Roald Dahls Matilda the Musical! Matilda will run for 6 performances from July 27 through 30 at The Mandell Studio Theater at Lowndes Shakespeare Center. Check out photos of the cast here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG! Video
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG!
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny Video
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville
Athens Theatre (7/14-8/06)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Million Dollar Quartet
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (8/02-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway on the Rocks: The Broadway Bradshaws Return!
Rocks Lounge at Hyatt Regency Orlando (7/27-7/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol - 2023
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (11/29-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chicken and Biscuits
Theatre UCF (9/21-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Discover the City Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts- Walt Disney Theater (4/11-4/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Marvelous Wonderettes
Shuler Stage (1/26-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Becoming Othello: A Black Girl's Journey
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (3/13-3/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Comedy of Errors
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (9/06-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You