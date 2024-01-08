Photos: First Look at BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The Titusville Playhouse

Based on the inspiring true story of Carole King, BEAUTIFUL: the Carole King Musical opens Friday, January 12 and runs through Sunday, February 18! Tickets are available online at Click Here or by calling the box office at 321-268-1125.

See photos below!

AFTER 6 REMARKABLE YEARS ON BROADWAY, THE TONY® AND GRAMMY®- WINNING TRIUMPH WILL CONTINUE TO MAKE THE EARTH MOVE AT THE TITUSVILLE PLAYHOUSE! From the string of pop classics Carole King wrote for the biggest acts in music, to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with Tapestry, BEAUTIFUL takes you back to where it all began—and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “Up on the Roof,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” and “Natural Woman,” this crowd-pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember—and the story you’ll never forget.

The cast stars Kaitlyn Jackson as Carole King, Kevin W. Egan as Gerry Coffin, Holly Fuller as Cynthia Weil, and Tyler McKenzie as Barry Mann.

The rest of the cast doing the locomotion are Frank Thompson, Dana Vinci, Gabrielle Dowdie, Elaina Marie, Nakiiya Coleman, Shania Mundy, Rachel Erickson, Nichole Gould, Carson Skidmore, Cory Samuel Lee Evans, Brendan Kellman Sowerby, Darius-Anthony Robinson, Kareem Mack, Nick Lyles and Kyle Javon.

Executive & Artistic Director, Steven J. Heron, directs the Playhouse production of BEAUTIFUL: the Carole King Musical, featuring music direction by Spencer Crosswell and choreography by Kenney M. Green. The production team includes Jordyn Linkous as Costume & Wig Designer, Spencer Crosswell as Sound Designer, William Gibbons-Brown as Lighting Designer, Davis Vande Steeg as Master Electrician, Cliff Price as Scenic Designer, Eric Norton as Technical Director, Steven Smith as Shop Foreman and Emily O’Neal as stage manager.