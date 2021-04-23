Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: BIG FISH Opens Tonight at Titusville Playhouse

The cast features Logan Denninghoff, Kyle McDonald, Katie Gonzalez-Mussler and more!

Apr. 23, 2021  

Big Fish is set to begin performances at Titusville Playhouse tonight, April 23 2021 and run through May 15!

Check out photos below!

Based on the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, BIG FISH tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest...and then some! Edward's incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him-most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father's epic tales. Overflowing with heart and humor, BIG FISH is an extraordinary musical that reminds us why we love going to the theatre - for an experience that's richer, funnier and bigger than life itself.

Edward: Logan Denninghoff

Will: Kyle McDonald

Sandra: Katie Gonzalez-Mussler

Josephine: Erica deJongh

Young Will: Gabriel Denninghoff

Don Price: Josh Brown

Zacky Price/Mayor: Josiah Randolph

Karl the Giant: Joseph Rose

Amos Calloway/Dr. Bennett: Christopher deJongh

Jenny Hill: Angela Tims

Witch: Jocelyn Evans

Mermaid: Scarlet Martinez

For tickets and more information, click here.

Photos: BIG FISH Opens Tonight at Titusville Playhouse

