Photos: BIG FISH Opens Tonight at Titusville Playhouse
The cast features Logan Denninghoff, Kyle McDonald, Katie Gonzalez-Mussler and more!
Big Fish is set to begin performances at Titusville Playhouse tonight, April 23 2021 and run through May 15!
Check out photos below!
Based on the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, BIG FISH tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest...and then some! Edward's incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him-most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father's epic tales. Overflowing with heart and humor, BIG FISH is an extraordinary musical that reminds us why we love going to the theatre - for an experience that's richer, funnier and bigger than life itself.
Edward: Logan Denninghoff
Will: Kyle McDonald
Sandra: Katie Gonzalez-Mussler
Josephine: Erica deJongh
Young Will: Gabriel Denninghoff
Don Price: Josh Brown
Zacky Price/Mayor: Josiah Randolph
Karl the Giant: Joseph Rose
Amos Calloway/Dr. Bennett: Christopher deJongh
Jenny Hill: Angela Tims
Witch: Jocelyn Evans
Mermaid: Scarlet Martinez
For tickets and more information, click here.