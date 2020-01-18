Phoenix Tears Productions Announces 2020 Lineup

During their 4th annual winter fundraiser, Phoenix Tears unveiled their 2020 poster and announced 5 original stagings this year all to take place at Dragonfly Studio 129 in Ocoee, FL.

Opening January 15th will be a murder mystery by Megan Markham, writer of Patron's Pick for Murder which sold-out shows at Orlando Fringe in 2018. This mystery is set in an elementary school at the annual Science Fair. One of the adorable fifth graders is going to commit a murder. Come experience the science projects, drama, and manslaughter.

On March 25th and 28th company director, Mallory Vance will be hosting a bare-bones staged reading of a new musical. Ophelia is an original musical by Jeremiah Gibbons, based on the Shakespearian classic Hamlet, and follows Ophelia's descent into madness with original music and a fresh concept. In this show leading lady Ophelia is aided by the flowers of her mind as she navigates new relationships, coming of age, heartbreak, and sexuality. This staged reading is to raise money for the full production which will run December 4th-12th 2020.

The other shows this season will be an audio drama and a traditional staged play. The original play by Mary Hosford and Ginger Potter, The Wisherman, will premiere in August. This play focuses on the balance between wishes, dreams, and reality.

The audio drama is a format of theater pioneered by Phoenix Tears Productions which combines podcast or radio play style pre-recorded audio with live actors and an outdoor environment. Phoenix Tears has showcased these projects at Kid's Fringe with Stardust Kingdom and around Orlando as a part of Orlando Fringe and Immerse festivals. This new audio drama is called Infected and will be scaring audiences this October.

These five shows will all be at Dragonfly Studio 129 W McKey St Ocoee, FL 34761. Tickets range between $5 and $20 and are available now at https://phoenix-tears-productions.ticketleap.com/

The company is also offering a season ticket at a discounted rate.





