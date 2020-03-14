Orlando Shakes Goes Dark March 16 Through March 31

Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF will suspend performances March 16 - March 31, 2020. The theater will continue performances through Sunday, March 15. The novel coronavirus situation is rapidly evolving and Orlando Shakes will update plans as necessary.

"In light of the most recent news, we are joining our brothers and sisters in the Orlando community, in venues large and small, as we take action to slow the spread of this virus," said Douglas Love-Ramos, managing director.

"Our highest priority is the health and safety of our guests, artists, staff, and volunteers," Jim Helsinger, artistic director adds. "'The better part of valour is discretion,' proclaims Falstaff in Henry IV, Part 1. At this time, our best course is to follow the path of discretion before continuing on with our performances."

The Orlando Shakes Box Office expects call volume to be high, so patrons with questions are encouraged to email the Box Office at boxoffice@orlandoshakes.org to receive the quickest possible response. Our Box Office is prioritizing communications based on the performance dates. If ticket dates are outside of the March 16-31 window, we ask that patrons refrain from reaching out at this time.

The resulting cancellation of various public events will have very real financial consequences for theaters and theater artists. Nationwide, thousands of theater professionals' jobs and healthcare are at stake. Transferring tickets to a donation supports Orlando Shakes during these uncertain times and we appreciate that consideration.

As circumstances develop, the company will continue to follow the guidance of local and state authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Changes to the scheduling of all upcoming events are outlined below:

The Three Musketeers and Henry IV, Part 1

Final performances of both shows will occur March 14 and March 15. All tickets scheduled for March 18 - 22 will be automatically converted to an account credit allowing you to either use it for another show during this season or any show in the upcoming 20-21 season. Patrons who wish to turn their tickets to tax deductible donations, may email us at boxoffice@orlandoshakes.org. Account credit will be valid through May 1, 2021.

Bare Bard: Henry IV, Part 2

This event has been temporarily postponed. We will announce new dates and an opportunity for patrons to earn Fire and Reign passport stamps for Henry IV, Part 2 at a later date.

All purchased tickets for the Bare Bard will be automatically rescheduled for these new dates, when announced. Alternatively, ticket holders may email the Box Office at boxoffice@orlandoshakes.org to turn their ticket into a tax deductible donation, receive an account credit valid through May 1, 2021, or to receive a refund.

UCF Celebrates the Arts Reading of Henry V

The University of Central Florida has cancelled UCF Celebrates the Arts, including our reading of Henry V. Please contact the UCF Box Office at theatre@ucf.edu with questions. Opportunities to earn a Fire and Reign passport stamp for Henry V will be announced at a later date.

My Lord, What a Night

My Lord, What a Night will postpone its opening for two weeks until April 3, with previews on April 1 and 2. All subscribers' tickets will be automatically shifted to match this new performance schedule. Patrons will receive an email about their new performance date as soon as possible. We will be addressing any other My Lord, What a Night ticket exchanges after March 18. We ask that patrons refrain from reaching out until then.

Interstellar Cinderella

This production currently remains on schedule with previews on April 9 and 10, and an opening date of Saturday, April 11.





