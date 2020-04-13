VIDEO: Orlando Shakes Celebrates Past Productions With Social Media Throwbacks

Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF's building may be closed but that hasn't stopped its creative reinvention of how the show must go on. Each week, actors from past productions are featured in 'throwback' videos on the company's Facebook page. Actors are submitting their own fresh takes of their previous performances from living rooms and backyards following stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. The series of videos are a peek into the life of an actor while the country is on lockdown and a celebration of the undaunted spirit of the artist.

Orlando Shakes Artistic Director Jim Helsinger says, "It's the audience that makes live theatre so special. Even at this challenging time, we want to continue to serve the community of patrons who have given us so much over the past 31 years until we can safely join together in our theatre again."



Current and upcoming performances include Michael Hunsaker (Les Misérables), Junior Nyong'o (Hamlet), Dee Riscioli (SPAMALOT), Nina Negron (In the Heights), Joe Vincent (The Merchant of Venice), Davis Gaines (Man of La Mancha), and Michael Daly (Taming of the Shrew from Lake Eola in 1995) with many more to come.





