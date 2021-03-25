Orlando International Theatre Festival Presents F*CKING MEN

Unseen Images Theatre of Orlando, FL has announced its upcoming production of FUCKING MEN by Joe DiPietro to play the Orlando International Theatre Festival in May 2021.

FUCKING MEN focuses on the lives of 10 men, with wildly different ages, professions and priorities. Meet the married couple, the soldier, the actor, the porn star, the student and so on. All are in different emotional places, especially in terms of their sexuality - some are just experimenting, while others wholeheartedly embrace their identity. All face problems or dissatisfactions of one kind or another, some are romantic and others are sexual.

FUCKING MEN was written by Joe DiPietro. DiPietro is best known for the Tony Award-winning musical MEMPHIS as well as for writing the book and lyrics for the long-running off-Broadway show I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE, as well as the critically acclaimed OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS.

Under the direction of Jamie DeHay, the production boasts the following cast:

JOHN, the escort - Leroy Aponte

STEVE, the soldier - William Allred

MARCO, the graduate student - Jesse Thomas Foster

KYLE, the college kid - Niko Felizzola

LEO, the married guy - Scott Browning

JACK, the other married guy - Roy Hamlin

RYAN, the porn star - Coletyn P. Hentz

SAMMY, the playwright - Chris Eastwood

BRANDON, the actor - Bjorn Backman

DONALD, the journalist - Robert Crane (Erica Roberts)

The Orlando Fringe is a 14-day-festival that is founded on the concept of offering 100% un-juried, 100% uncensored, 100% accessible theatre, music, dance, and art to all types and ages. The Orlando Fringe is the longest running Fringe Festival in the United States, celebrating 30 years as "Orlando's most unique cultural experience".

To read more about the Covid-19 safety protocols being taken by Orlando Fringe this year, please click here: https://bit.ly/3u3A1uZ

The festival will run May 18 - 31, 2021 LIVE in the Loch Haven Park / Ivanhoe Village area, just north of downtown Orlando between The Orlando Shakespeare Festival, The Orlando Repertory Theatre and The Orlando Museum of Art. The festival will then move ONLINE for "DigiFringe" June 4 - 18, 2021 where all shows will be available on demand at $10 per viewing.

FUCKING MEN will play in the Gold Venue for 7 performances at the festival on the following dates and times:

Wednesday, May 19th 8:15pm

Sunday, May 23rd 9:15pm

Monday, May 24th 6:15pm

Wednesday, May 26th 9:30pm

Friday, May 28th 10:45pm

Saturday, May 29th 9:30pm

Sunday, May 30th 6:30pm

Tickets for this show are $12 (plus a $10 Fringe Button). They go on sale April 19, 2021 at the conclusion of the Local Audience Teaser Show and can be purchased at https://orlandofringe.showare.com/