Orlando Fringe Provides Free Shows For Patrons

Orlando Fringe, producers of the nation's longest-running, independent Fringe theatre festival, recently announced details for this year's Outdoor Stage performances. The Outdoor Stage is located on the Orlando Fringe Lawn at Loch Haven Park, 777 E Princeton St, and offers free concerts for patrons to enjoy.

The free Outdoor Stage will feature a wide range of musicians, including familiar faces and new friends. Fringe fan favorites are on the schedule, such as a new twist on Jambando called Jambando's Musician Playground and music from Cesar De La Rosa and Friends. Other performers include Tinnitus Rex, Christopher Leavy, Kaci Jo Hibbard, TJ Washburn, Comedy Night Presented by Heather Shaw, Bobby Koelble, Dan Drnanch, and ATTO Music.

New this year is the Play What You Can Stage, which will be located in the courtyard of The Lowndes Shakespeare Center and offers additional free entertainment for patrons. The new stage is designed to have a more intimate and laid back setting than the Outdoor Stage on the lawn. Shows lined up for the stage include storytelling performances, unique visual art workshops, and live music.

"The 'Play What You Can' Stage is an exciting new addition to the festival this year," said Outdoor Stage Producer Gina Barone. "I am thrilled to be able to offer another space for artists to create and for patrons to be able to consume art and performance."

Both the Outdoor Stage on the Fringe Lawn and the new Play What You Can Stage in the courtyard of the Lowndes Shakespeare Center are surrounded by places to sit and take in the free entertainment. It should also be noted that they are also close by a few of the festival's "Beer and Booze" tents.

For more information on Orlando Fringe, visit orlandofringe.org. If you would like more information on the Outdoor Stage and Play What You Can Stage, visit orlandofringe.org/outdoorstage.