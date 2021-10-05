Orlando Fringe Expands Their Family

Orlando Fringe, producer of the most popular arts festival in Central Florida, announced the addition of new members to the Fringe team.

Emma Parker has accepted the role of Development Manager for the organization, filling a vacancy following the departure of Lisa Hardt in September. Emma will be responsible for fundraising, grant writing, and the stewardship of donors.. She is no stranger to the arts and most recently held the position of Annual Giving Manager for Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra. Emma received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Arts Administration and a minor in Music Performance from the University of Kentucky.

"Emma's past experience as a development professional in Central Florida has lined up perfectly to fit Fringe's needs," added Friskics. "We are happy to welcome her to the Fringe family."

Yanely Aguilar will be the organization's new Social Media Coordinator. This newly-created position will be responsible for creating and managing online content. Yanely has worked as a freelance artist and is a recent graduate of the University of Central Florida, where she studied art and communication with a minor in hospitality.

Marlon Burnley is no stranger to Orlando Fringe. The star of 'Black in the Box' won the Critics Choice award for Best Male Performance in 2017 and is returning to Orlando Fringe as the new DigiFringe Associate Producer working closely with Theatre Producer Lindsay Taylor. Marlon holds an MFA in Acting from the University of Georgia and is the current Associate Artistic Director of Out of Hand Theater in Atlanta, Georgia where he lives with his wife Camille and son August.

Jordan Lewis who has worked with Kids Fringe and taught two of the Campy-Camps this year. She has also worked as an intern for Fringe in the past as well as serving on the social media team during the annual festival. Jordan will serve as the new Associate Producer of World Fringe Congress where she will assist in the international attendees experience leading up to and during the time they are free, being the liaison between the visiting festivals and Orlando Fringe as they make their plans for arrival, and assisting on site throughout the World Fringe Congress. Jordan is also the Orlando Fringe Accessibility Coordinator, and will manage accessibility requests at our year round events, along with needs that arise with our Inclusion, Diversity and Accessibility committee.

Also joining the Fringe team are three new Fringeterns. Tala Amalfard, Hunter Heath, and Audrey Ramos. The Fringeterns get hands-on experience planning and promoting Fringe while taking classes at the University of Central Florida.

There are new additions to the Fringe Board of Directors as well. Morgan Lewis of WUCF, who joined the board in 2020, was elected to the Executive Committee in the role of Board Secretary. New to the board is Leah Patterson of City Beverages, presenting sponsor of the May Festival.

Also joining the board is John Payne-Rios of Howard Middle School and Marcus Williams of Seminole State College, a long-time Fringe volunteer, and winner of the 2021 Beth Marshall Spirit of the Fringe Award.

"We are bringing new and exciting voices to the Fringe table," added Friskics. "Each individual brings something unique to Fringe to help broaden our scope and strengthen our foundation."

