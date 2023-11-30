Orchid Island Will Host Critically Acclaimed Pianist, Drew Petersen On December 5

Mr. Petersen will perform lauded works by Carl Maria von Weber, Frédéric Chopin, and others.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club will host the Vero Friends of the Atlantic Classical Orchestra's "An Intimate Evening of Beautiful Piano Music” annual benefit concert on December 5, from 4:30–7p.m. This year's program, entitled “Invitation to Dance,” spotlights virtuoso pianist Drew Petersen.

 

Known for his intense and commanding performances, the New Jersey native became a piano prodigy at the age of five and graduated from Harvard University when he turned nineteen.

 

The sought-after soloist, recitalist, and chamber musician whose repertoire ranges from Johann Sebastian Bach to American pianist Judith Lang Zaimont, is an award-winning artist, as well. In 2018, Petersen was honored with the Avery Fisher Career Grant and, in 2017, the American Pianists Award and Christel DeHaan Classical Fellowship.

 

Mr. Petersen will perform lauded works by Carl Maria von Weber, Frédéric Chopin, and others. Afterwards, he and Atlantic Classical Orchestra's music director David Amado will host an après-concert reception with plein air cocktails and hors d'oeuvres.

 

Tickets are $125 per person. Seating is limited.

 

For more information or to purchase tickets, call (772) 460-0851 or visit atlanticclassicalorchestra.com/benefit-concert.

 

Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club is located at One Beachside Drive, Vero Beach. For more information, visit OrchidIslandFL.com.  

 

Spanning from the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian River, Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club is highly sought-after for its laidback waterfront lifestyle. The Beach Club serves as the heart of the community, with a resort-style pool, world-class fitness center, salon and spa, and multiple dining venues – all overlooking the azure Atlantic Ocean. Residents also enjoy nearly a mile of a secluded beach, an Arnold Palmer-designed championship golf course, and an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary. Located along Florida's Treasure Coast, Orchid Island is home to a wide variety of premier riverfront and oceanfront estates, courtyard homes, cottages, and mid-rise condominiums. For more information, call (772) 388-3888 or visit OrchidIslandFL.com. 

 

Established in 1990 by founders Andy and Jean McMullan, the Atlantic Classical Orchestra has earned a stellar reputation as one of the premier professional orchestras in the region. Under the distinguished leadership of Music Director David Amado since 2016, the orchestra continues to make waves in the classical music world. Amado, a two-time Grammy nominee and Music Director Laureate of the Delaware Symphony, brings his immense talent and passion to every performance. With a diverse repertoire encompassing baroque to contemporary music, the Atlantic Classical Orchestra's talented ensemble of 42 musicians captivates audiences with their exceptional artistry. Annually, they deliver 12 mesmerizing Masterworks concerts in Vero Beach and Stuart, Florida, showcasing their versatility and virtuosity. In 2023, the Atlantic Classical Orchestra will expand its offering to include its first-ever Holiday Concert series. These special performances will take place in Stuart, Port St. Lucie, and Vero Beach, FL, spreading joy and festive spirit to the community. Additionally, select musicians from the orchestra will enchant audiences in a three-concert chamber series held at the Vero Beach Museum of Art and the Elliott Museum in Stuart. The Atlantic Classical Orchestra is indebted to the support of its numerous patrons, dedicated volunteers, and the invaluable contributions of state, institutional, and individual donors. Their generosity and commitment enable the orchestra to thrive and bring the joy of classical music to the community. For more information about the Atlantic Classical Orchestra and their upcoming performances, call (772) 460-0851 or visit atlanticclassicalorchestra.com/holidayconcert.




