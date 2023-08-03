Opera Orlando Presents MEXICO CANTA! in September

Opera Orlando is partnering with Casa De Mexico to present México Canta!, an evening of entertainment dedicated to the culture, costume, and music of Mexico, and the art of surrealist painter Frida Kahlo. Tickets are on sale now for this exclusive event happening September 9, 2023 at the Orlando Museum of Art. Enjoy a vibrant and exciting social night of food, wine, margaritas, live music, and dance.

México Canta! is the first of several unique lead-up events to Opera Orlando’s MainStage production of Frida, which will be performed at Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, January 26 and 28, 2024. The opera is part of the Company’s 2023-24 All for Art season and follows the life of the artist Frida Kahlo and the dramatic events that made her the icon she has become.

“This fundraiser showcases some of the most quintessential artistic and musical styles of Mexico as a lead-up to our production of Frida in January,” says Opera Orlando general director Gabriel Preisser. "We hope this event will whet our guests’ appetites for all things Frida, and that everyone will join us at Steinmetz Hall later in the season for Robert Xavier Rodríquez’s fantastic opera about her life.”

México Canta! will feature a lively performance by the Mexican Marimba Ensemble in the museum’s main gallery during the pre-show reception with Mexican inspired cuisine and margaritas provided by Frontera Cocina Mexicana. Then, Mariachi Nuevo Guadalajara will lead guests into the museum’s auditorium for a memorable performance of dancing and singing by

- MORE -









Mexico Lindo Folkloric Ballet Orlando and Mexican-American soprano Cecilia Violetta López, offering attendees a sneak peek of her performance as the title role in Frida, which she will return to Orlando to sing in January.

Ms. López is an Opera Orlando favorite, performing in the Company’s previous seasons as Violetta in La Traviata (2021) and Mimi in La Bohème (2018). Accompanied by local pianist Julie Tompkins, she will perform selections from Frida and after her performance guests will have the opportunity to mix and mingle with Ms. López and all the artists from the evening’s performance.

“We are so excited for our guests to enjoy Cecilia Violetta López’s incredible voice as a preview of her performance in Frida,” says Preisser. “The opportunity to hear her interpretation of the opera’s text and experience her vocal theatrics before our season’s performance of the full opera will be a treat for everyone.”

The event will also showcase contemporary paintings from Hispanic artists throughout Central Florida who were inspired by Kahlo and her artwork and sponsored by Casa de Mexico. Hand-made folk dresses donated by Cabetcal from the Mexican state of Oaxaca will also be on display. These beautiful and detailed dresses are typical of the ones Frida wore as a connection to her mother’s heritage.

Tickets for the event are $75 and space is limited to only 200 guests for this special event. A paid valet parking option will be available. Purchase tickets HERE or call the Opera Orlando box office at (407) 512-1900, ext. 0.

Opera Orlando’s presentation of Frida is part of the 2023-24 season Opera on the MainStage series. Individual tickets will be on sale on September 29, but subscriptions are currently on sale through the Dr. Phillips Center’s Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at www.DrPhillipsCenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0.