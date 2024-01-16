Ocala Civic Theatre to Present Youth Production of A WRINKLE IN TIME

Follow Meg and her companions on a mystical journey to save humanity. Co-directed by Dani Moreno-Fuentes and Erin Sylvester.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Dates Added for Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Laura Bell Bundy's MAMA I'M A BIG Photo 3 MAMA I'M A BIG GIRL NOW Concert Adds Performance Dates
Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Titusville Playhouse Photo 4 Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Titusville Playhouse

Ocala Civic Theatre to Present Youth Production of A WRINKLE IN TIME

The Academy at Ocala Civic Theatre will present the youth production of Madeleine L'Engle's A WRINKLE IN TIME February 16-18 at the E.D. Croskey Center.

When the father of thirteen-year-old Meg Murry (Lilli Chancellor) mysteriously vanishes, three eccentric and otherworldly neighbors appear: Mrs. Whatsit (Lola Blanco), Mrs. Who (Ryn Sylvester), and Mrs. Which (Jalis Redmond). They send Meg, her younger brother Charles Wallace (Liam Ortiz), and their friend Calvin O'Keefe (Tyler Ruiz) on a mystical journey through the stars to find Mr. Murry and save humanity. Meg and her companions travel across galaxies, through space and time, as the power of love and light battles darkness and the forces of evil.

A versatile ensemble (Grayson Andexler, Cadence Czarny, Ziva Dubi, Prudence LaCroix, Kaitlyn Nast, Harlem Nation, Kat Ramage, Isabel Lucia Santana, Landyn Tatti-Rozicki, Finley Taylor) serves as a Greek chorus, playing all the other roles in this tale populated by many fascinating characters. This 50-minute stage adaptation of the beloved 1962 young-adult science-fantasy novel is a dramatic adventure for our audience and our young actors.

A WRINKLE IN TIME is co-directed by Dani Moreno-Fuentes and Erin Sylvester. Scenic and lighting designer is Katherine "Jack" Foust. Costume designer is Amanda Jones. Sound designer is Jazmine Whipple. Stage manager and props designer is Cheyenne Dever.

There will be three public performances of A WRINKLE IN TIME at the E.D. Croskey Center (1510 NW 4th Street), adjacent to the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex:

· Friday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m.

· Saturday, February 17 at 2 p.m.

· Sunday, February 18 at 2 p.m.

Tickets go on sale January 22 at $18 for adults and $12 for ages 18 and younger. Buy tickets through the OCT box office, over the phone at (352) 236-2274 or in person Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To buy tickets online at any time, visit Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Orlando

1
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Orlando! Winners include Breakthrough Theatre Company, Little Radical Theatrics and more.

2
BLUEYS BIG PLAY Comes to BBMann in June Photo
BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Comes to BBMann in June

It’s time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who will be coming to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on June 25 & 26 with the Bluey live show, Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show! 

3
The Carbonell Awards Seeks College-Bound Applicants for 2024 Jack Zink Memorial Scholarshi Photo
The Carbonell Awards Seeks College-Bound Applicants for 2024 Jack Zink Memorial Scholarships

Gary Schweikhart, board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida’s Theatre & Arts Honors, reminded college-bound high school students that the nonprofit organization is now accepting applications for its 2024 Jack Zink Memorial Student Scholarships.

4
Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Titusville Playhouse Photo
Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Titusville Playhouse

One of the things that I love the most about musical theatre as an artform is that the genre contains multitudes. From a thrilling, bombastic and electrifying show that takes your breath away to a quieter, more introspective and emotionally devastating production, and everything in between, they are all musicals. And sometimes, a production just feels comfortable – like a favorite chair, seated by a fire on a cold winter evening – making you feel safe and putting a satisfied smile on your face. That is the case with the recent hit Broadway musical - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL which is now playing at Titusville Playhouse in Titusville, FL through February 18th. This crowd-pleasing show transports its audience to the world of 1960s songwriting and brings them along for the rise of a music legend. And in Titusville Playhouse's highly capable hands, this vibrant production captures perfectly the spirit of Carole King's storied journey, from her early days as a Brooklyn teenager to her meteoric ascent as a solo artist and does so with polish and pizzazz.

More Hot Stories For You

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Comes to BBMann in JuneBLUEY'S BIG PLAY Comes to BBMann in June
The Carbonell Awards Seeks College-Bound Applicants for 2024 Jack Zink Memorial ScholarshipsThe Carbonell Awards Seeks College-Bound Applicants for 2024 Jack Zink Memorial Scholarships
​​​​​​​The Bobbie Olsen Series On The Waxlax Stage Presents MORNING AFTER GRACE At Riverside Theatre​​​​​​​The Bobbie Olsen Series On The Waxlax Stage Presents MORNING AFTER GRACE At Riverside Theatre
Caissie Levy And Patti Murin To Perform At Epcot International Festival Of The ArtsCaissie Levy And Patti Murin To Perform At Epcot International Festival Of The Arts

Videos

Get A First Look At Rehearsals For FRIDA at Opera Orlando Video
Get A First Look At Rehearsals For FRIDA at Opera Orlando
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
Rent in Orlando Rent
Athens Theatre (4/12-5/05)
Jesus Christ Superstar -50th Anniversary Tour in Orlando Jesus Christ Superstar -50th Anniversary Tour
King Center for the Performing Arts (3/11-3/12)
A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum in Orlando A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum
Athens Theatre (3/01-3/24)
Ain't Misbehavin' in Orlando Ain't Misbehavin'
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (4/10-4/28)
The Wizard of OZ in Orlando The Wizard of OZ
Haines City Theatre (1/20-1/20)
Peter Pan in Orlando Peter Pan
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (5/15-5/19)
The Cher Show in Orlando The Cher Show
King Center for Performing Arts (1/16-1/17)
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Orlando The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Theater West End (1/05-1/28)
The Mountaintop in Orlando The Mountaintop
Shuler Stage (2/23-3/03)
Adam Pascal in Orlando Adam Pascal
54 BELOW AT THE RINKER (2/10-2/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You