Ocala Civic Theatre to Present Youth Production of A WRINKLE IN TIME

The Academy at Ocala Civic Theatre will present the youth production of Madeleine L'Engle's A WRINKLE IN TIME February 16-18 at the E.D. Croskey Center.

When the father of thirteen-year-old Meg Murry (Lilli Chancellor) mysteriously vanishes, three eccentric and otherworldly neighbors appear: Mrs. Whatsit (Lola Blanco), Mrs. Who (Ryn Sylvester), and Mrs. Which (Jalis Redmond). They send Meg, her younger brother Charles Wallace (Liam Ortiz), and their friend Calvin O'Keefe (Tyler Ruiz) on a mystical journey through the stars to find Mr. Murry and save humanity. Meg and her companions travel across galaxies, through space and time, as the power of love and light battles darkness and the forces of evil.

A versatile ensemble (Grayson Andexler, Cadence Czarny, Ziva Dubi, Prudence LaCroix, Kaitlyn Nast, Harlem Nation, Kat Ramage, Isabel Lucia Santana, Landyn Tatti-Rozicki, Finley Taylor) serves as a Greek chorus, playing all the other roles in this tale populated by many fascinating characters. This 50-minute stage adaptation of the beloved 1962 young-adult science-fantasy novel is a dramatic adventure for our audience and our young actors.

A WRINKLE IN TIME is co-directed by Dani Moreno-Fuentes and Erin Sylvester. Scenic and lighting designer is Katherine "Jack" Foust. Costume designer is Amanda Jones. Sound designer is Jazmine Whipple. Stage manager and props designer is Cheyenne Dever.

There will be three public performances of A WRINKLE IN TIME at the E.D. Croskey Center (1510 NW 4th Street), adjacent to the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex:

· Friday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m.

· Saturday, February 17 at 2 p.m.

· Sunday, February 18 at 2 p.m.

Tickets go on sale January 22 at $18 for adults and $12 for ages 18 and younger. Buy tickets through the OCT box office, over the phone at (352) 236-2274 or in person Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To buy tickets online at any time, visit Click Here