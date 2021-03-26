Noel Marie Belts Broadway In New Playhouse Cabaret in April

The Winter Park Playhouse continues its Spotlight Cabaret Series with the newest solo cabaret from professional vocalist Noel Marie - The ABC's of Broadway.

This brand new one-hour cabaret will be performed live with limited socially distance seating at The Winter Park Playhouse on April 14 and 15, 2021. Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy will accompany on piano.

Join the talented Ms. Noel Marie as she takes patrons on a journey from A-Z highlighting Broadway's most beloved productions, show tunes, composers and artists! Songs from Cole Porter, Stephen Sondheim, Rodgers and Hart, Kander and Ebb and more set the stage for an evening of fun-filled nostalgia and memorable musical theatre moments.

Noel Marie is a seasoned musical theatre stage performer of 25 years. She is a graduate of the prestigious American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) in New York City. Her stage work credits include New York and International productions of Xanadu, Annie, Cinderella, Magic in the Music, Hello Dolly, A Christmas Carol and Anything Goes. Regional credits include Winter Park Playhouse Mainstage productions of Why Do Fools Fall in Love, Breaking Up is Hard To Do and Beehive. Other notable productions regionally include Into The Woods, 42nd Street, Hello Again, Carousel, Tuck Everlasting and Seussical the Musical.

You can currently catch Noel in the Central Florida area, using her skills to teach thriving new artists at the Central Florida Academy of the Performing Arts where she is Head of Conservatory and Acting Instructor at Winter Springs Performing Arts.

"Noel is a fantastic performer who has graced our stage many times. We are thrilled to have her back premiering a brand new cabaret!" says Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General admission tickets for live performances are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Seating is limited due to social distancing and performances sell out quickly, so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. show. Call The Winter Park Playhouse box office 407-645-0145 to reserve tickets.

The live cabaret will also be filmed and available to enjoy virtually April 30-May 2, 2021. A private link and password will be sent at 5:00 pm on the selected date. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org or by calling the box office (407)645-0145.