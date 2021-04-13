New Musical ARDEN Starring Ginger Minj to be Presented by In The Wings Productions

In The Wings Productions of Orlando, FL has announced its upcoming production of ARDEN, a new musical with book by Tyler Scott and arrangements and orchestrations by Jeff Villarrubia. ARDEN features a wealth of local Orlando talent, including RuPaul's Drag Race Star Ginger Minj!

ARDEN brings The Fairies (A Midsummer Night's Dream), The Lovers (As You Like It), and The Witches (The Scottish Play) to the magical Forest of Arden where the stories of William Shakespeare collide with mashups of iconic pop music from the 70's and 80's for an explosion of color and song.

Starring alongside Ginger Minj are local talent Adam McCabe (The Rocky Horror Show, Spring Awakening, Rent) and Cesar De La Rosa (In The Heights, Godspell, Into The Woods). Newcomer Samantha Grace Sostak debuts in the role of Rosalind.

ARDEN is presented by In The Wings Productions of Orlando. Founded in 2011 by Amy K. Bates, In The Wings Productions strives for immersive, thought-provoking theater experiences that feature local favorites and new talent alike. Previous productions include Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap, and The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) among others.

Production staff include Creator/Director Tyler Scott, Choreographer Shalyn Barker, and Music Director Charles Stevens. Design staff include Costume & Wig Designer Robert Di Giovanni (Di Giovanni Theatricals of New York City), Scenic Designer Jamie DeHay (Unseen Images Theater Orlando), Music Producer Cesar De La Rosa, and Stage Manager Faith Kraynik.

ARDEN will be presented at The 2021 Orlando Fringe Festival running May 19-31, 2021.

The Orlando Fringe is a 14-day-festival that is founded on the concept of offering 100% un-juried, 100% uncensored, 100% accessible theatre, music, dance, and art to all types and ages. The Orlando Fringe is the longest running Fringe Festival in the United States, celebrating 30 years as "Orlando's most unique cultural experience".

To read more about the Covid-19 safety protocols being taken by Orlando Fringe this year, please click here: https://bit.ly/3u3A1uZ

The festival will run May 18 - 31, 2021 LIVE in the Loch Haven Park / Ivanhoe Village area, just north of downtown Orlando between The Orlando Shakespeare Festival, The Orlando Repertory Theatre and The Orlando Museum of Art. The festival will then move ONLINE for "DigiFringe" June 4 - 18, 2021 where all shows will be available on demand at $10 per viewing.

ARDEN will play for 7 performances in the Silver Venue on the following dates and times:

Wednesday, May 19th 6:45pm

Friday, May 21st 9:30pm

Saturday, May 22nd 9:45pm

Sunday, May 23rd 6:45pm

Monday, May 24th 9:00pm

Saturday, May 29th 1:00pm

Sunday, May 30th 8:45pm

Tickets are $12 (plus Fringe Button) and go on sale on April 19th, 2021 at orlandofringe.org