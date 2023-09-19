New Generation Theatrical to Present NEXT TO NORMAL This Fall

New Generation Theatrical, an Orlando-based non-profit that supports the theatrical arts, has unveiled its innovative production of the rock musical Next to Normal on Thursday, September 21, with shows running through October 1 at The Abbey. Tickets are on sale Click Here.

Director Shonn McCloud, 2022 Orlando Sentinel Critics Pick for Director of a Musical, has reimagined the musical to draw focus to the stigma associated with mental health in the BIPOC/black community by featuring an interracial family with a black woman in the lead role of the mother, Diana. In the original presentation on Broadway, Next to Normal featured the Goodman family cast with white actors.

McCloud employs set and staging elements to immerse the audience into the heart of the narrative, creating an experience where they will feel as though they are seated right beside the family's dinner table. The Abbey is transformed into the Goodman's home, with a catwalk thrust and a platform that extend the stage into the seating area.

Told through the lens of Diana, who is grappling with bipolar depression, the story unfolds through a series of poignant moments. Musical numbers seamlessly transition from one scene to the next, enhancing the emotional resonance of the story. As each family member peels back layers of their lives, the production delves deep into the exploration of what constitutes a "normal" family.

"This story begins with the audience seeing a normal family going through grief and battling a mental health crisis," said McCloud. "As each character reveals a bit more about themselves, we begin to see the impact individual choices have on others. The vulnerability and authenticity with which each actor in our cast tells their story creates a connection with the audience, making the journey through Diana's mental health challenges one that leads to acceptance, understanding and clarity."

Next to Normal not only challenges conventional theater but also tackles essential themes surrounding mental health within the BIPOC/black community. According to Black Men Heal, African Americans are 20 percent more likely to develop a mental health illness during their lifetime than their white counterparts. A 2013 study published in Nursing Research showed that more than 80% of Black Americans are very concerned about the stigma associated with mental illness, which discourages them from seeking treatment. A 2011 article in Psychology Today entitled "Why African Americans Avoid Psychotherapy" cites a qualitative study by Alvidrez et al., (2008) which found that stigma and judgment often prevent black Americans from seeking treatment due to anxiety about the reaction of their social circles and feelings that it is not appropriate to discuss mental health.

"As a passionate advocate for mental health, it was imperative that we bring this powerful and important story to the Orlando community," said Faith Boles, producer, New Generation Theatrical. "The pervasive stigma surrounding mental health and the hesitance to seek support within the BIPOC/black community have unfortunately contributed to untreated mental health disorders. Moreover, the impact of financial and systemic racism has resulted in inadequate access to resources and mental/behavioral assessments for BIPOC/black with many left untreated. Our goal is that this show ignites meaningful conversations within our community and families."

The cast includes:

· Mandi Jo John (Diana)

· Jaidyn Richardson (Gabe)

· Andrew Meidenbauer (Dan)

· Iris M Johnson (Natalie)

· Devin Skorupski (Henry)

· Shane Bland (Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine)

· Patrece Bloomfield (Diana U/S)

· Victoria Pagan (Natalie U/S)

· Will Scott (Male Swing)

Event Details

Next to Normal

September 21 - October 1, 2023

The Abbey

100 S. Eola Drive

Orlando, FL 32801

Tickets can be purchased Click Here.