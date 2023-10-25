​​​​​​​New Generation Theatrical to Present GOTHIC TAVERN: THE SPIRITS OF SLEEPY HOLLOW

Performances run November 9 through 19.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

New Generation Theatrical, an Orlando-based non-profit that supports the theatrical arts, unveils its hilarious production, Gothic Tavern: The Spirits of Sleepy Hollow Thursday, November 9, with shows running through November 19 at the Orlando Family Stage (formerly Orlando Repertory Theatre). Tickets are on sale now.

Written and directed by Michael Knight, Gothic Tavern is the next installment of New Generation Theatrical's highly successful Gothic series. Inaugurating this series, Gothic Manor captivated Orlando audiences with sold-out shows in both July 2022 and January 2023. While Gothic Tavern is not a direct sequel, it faithfully upholds the original's comedic charm and immersive engagement. Patrons who opt for the full drink experience will find themselves seated at a table, savoring three meticulously crafted themed drinks interwoven seamlessly into the unfolding plot.

Knight has staged Gothic Tavern to be fully immersive and interactive, and while the audience remains seated, the fourth wall effectively dissolved. The audience members become patrons of Sleepy Hollow, visiting the local tavern as the townsfolk celebrate Samhain, their yearly end-of-harvest festival. The night is interrupted by a person named Crane, shouting about avenging their bygone ancestor who disappeared while visiting Sleepy Hollow years before. Spectators find themselves seated amidst the unfolding drama as the ensemble embarks on a quest to unravel the mystery of Crane's ancestor's fate. They must determine whether he fell victim to foul play or was spirited away by the demonic Headless Horseman.

"I aim to transport our audience into an intoxicating realm for the night," said Knight. "Our show promises an immersive, side-splitting escape, where the only quandary you'll face is distinguishing fact from fiction, wondering if the Headless Horseman truly roams among us."

More information about all New Generation Theatrical shows can be found Click Here.

Event Details

Gothic Tavern: The Spirits of Sleepy Hollow

November 9-19, 2023

Orlando Family Stage

1001 E. Princeton St.

Orlando, FL 32803

Tickets can be purchased here.




