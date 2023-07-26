Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts Announces 2023 Partnership With Surfing Santas

What started out as a small family day in Cocoa Beach, the Surfing Santas event has become a global iconic holiday tradition.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced! Photo 1 CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 2 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Carbonell Awards Names Christine Dolen As Winner Of Prestigious George Abbott Award 2023 Photo 3 Carbonell Awards Names Christine Dolen As Winner Of Prestigious George Abbott Award 2023
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 4 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July

Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts Announces 2023 Partnership With Surfing Santas

Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts Announces 2023 Partnership With Surfing Santas

The King Center, the Space Coast's premiere destination for national touring entertainment, and Surfing Santas, the beloved annual gathering of Santa suit-clad surfers and thousands of spectators in Cocoa Beach, have announced a new partnership for the 2023 event.

George Trosset, the visionary founder of Surfing Santas, expressed his excitement about this collaboration, stating, “As we enter our 15th year of Surfing Santas, I am absolutely thrilled to team up with The King Center folks for our best event ever! Surfing Santas has brought billions of smiles worldwide over the past 15 years, and teaming up with the King Center is a dream come true!”

What started out as a small family day in Cocoa Beach, the Surfing Santas event has become a global iconic holiday tradition, with hundreds of surfers dressed as Santa Claus riding the waves in Cocoa Beach, while an awe-inspiring crowd of thousands joins in the festive cheer.

To add to the fun and excitement, the King Center and Surfing Santas have crafted the ultimate raffle price for surf and music enthusiasts. Throughout the year, renowned artists who perform on the King Center stage have autographed a co-branded surfboard. Notable signatures already include those of acclaimed comedians Nate Bargatze and Rodney Carrington, along with the legendary surf band The Beach Boys, featuring Mike Love, Bruce Johnson, and actor John Stamos! This exclusive surfboard, accompanied by a special King Center “Golden Ticket”, will be raffled off during the Surfing Santa's event on December 24th.

Bob Papke, General Manager of the King Center, commented “The King Center is proud to join hands with Surfing Santas to create a holiday celebration that embodies the true spirit of giving and inclusivity. This collaboration reflects our commitment to strengthening the community we are part of while sharing our efforts of creating lifetime memories through live entertainment with people from all over the world.

For more information on Surfing Santas visit www.SurfingSantas.org. For more information about the King Center, and to view the full schedule of events visit Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Orlando

1
Pat Sajak, Linda Larkin and Jonathan Freeman Headline Give Kids The World Villages AN EVEN Photo
Pat Sajak, Linda Larkin and Jonathan Freeman Headline Give Kids The World Village's AN EVENING WITH… Speaker Series

Three of pop culture's most iconic stars will share their unique perspectives and insights in an engaging, highly interactive format this summer as part of Give Kids The World Village's popular An Evening With… speaker series. Proceeds will benefit the Village, an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost.

2
King Center Announces CHRISTMAS IN JULY On Sale July 28 Photo
King Center Announces CHRISTMAS IN JULY On Sale July 28

Join the King Center for the Performing Arts in celebrating the spirit of the season “Christmas In July”! Announcing six holiday events coming to the Space Coast this November and December, with something for everyone to enjoy.

3
Photos: First Look at The Titusville Playhouses 9 TO 5 Photo
Photos: First Look at The Titusville Playhouse's 9 TO 5

Tumble outta bed and to the Titusville Playhouse for Dolly Parton’s rip-roaring comedy 9 TO 5 the musical!

4
Photos: First Look at the Little Radical Theatrics Cast of MATILDA at Orlando Shakes! Photo
Photos: First Look at the Little Radical Theatrics Cast of MATILDA at Orlando Shakes!

Little Radical Theatrics will present Roald Dahls Matilda the Musical! Matilda will run for 6 performances from July 27 through 30 at The Mandell Studio Theater at Lowndes Shakespeare Center. Check out photos of the cast here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Video Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville
Athens Theatre (7/14-8/06)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Cherry Orchard
Theatre UCF (2/22-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Beauty & the Beast: In Concert
Northland Church (9/07-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Comedy of Errors
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (9/06-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
Theater West End (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Henry VI, Part 1: Joan of Arc
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (1/10-1/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mountaintop
Shuler Stage (2/23-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Xanadu
Osceola Arts (7/21-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound of Music
Haines City Theatre (7/14-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Boulevard of Bold Dreams
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (10/04-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You