Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts Announces 2023 Partnership With Surfing Santas

The King Center, the Space Coast's premiere destination for national touring entertainment, and Surfing Santas, the beloved annual gathering of Santa suit-clad surfers and thousands of spectators in Cocoa Beach, have announced a new partnership for the 2023 event.

George Trosset, the visionary founder of Surfing Santas, expressed his excitement about this collaboration, stating, “As we enter our 15th year of Surfing Santas, I am absolutely thrilled to team up with The King Center folks for our best event ever! Surfing Santas has brought billions of smiles worldwide over the past 15 years, and teaming up with the King Center is a dream come true!”

What started out as a small family day in Cocoa Beach, the Surfing Santas event has become a global iconic holiday tradition, with hundreds of surfers dressed as Santa Claus riding the waves in Cocoa Beach, while an awe-inspiring crowd of thousands joins in the festive cheer.

To add to the fun and excitement, the King Center and Surfing Santas have crafted the ultimate raffle price for surf and music enthusiasts. Throughout the year, renowned artists who perform on the King Center stage have autographed a co-branded surfboard. Notable signatures already include those of acclaimed comedians Nate Bargatze and Rodney Carrington, along with the legendary surf band The Beach Boys, featuring Mike Love, Bruce Johnson, and actor John Stamos! This exclusive surfboard, accompanied by a special King Center “Golden Ticket”, will be raffled off during the Surfing Santa's event on December 24th.

Bob Papke, General Manager of the King Center, commented “The King Center is proud to join hands with Surfing Santas to create a holiday celebration that embodies the true spirit of giving and inclusivity. This collaboration reflects our commitment to strengthening the community we are part of while sharing our efforts of creating lifetime memories through live entertainment with people from all over the world.

For more information on Surfing Santas visit www.SurfingSantas.org. For more information about the King Center, and to view the full schedule of events visit Click Here