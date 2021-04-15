Mad Cow Theatre's Streaming Videographer Rose Ray Captures POETRY OUT LOUD

Celebrating National Poetry Month, Mad Cow Theatre releases Poetry Out Loud, the sixth streaming on-demand video of its online series, Bringing Home the Herd-twelve shows delivered in the "safety and comfort" of patrons' homes.

Sitting at the halfway point in the series, Poetry Out Loud is a wonderful example of live theatre adapted for the screen; this is no zoom recording, or single-camera-on-a-tripod at the back of the house kind of thing, but a fully crafted piece of artistry living in the liminal space between theatre and cinema. And Disney videographer Rose Ray is at the helm.

"We are adapting each show for the screen, using multiple cameras to give the audience the very best moments," says Ray. "From wide shots and closeups, to all the details in between, we are creating dynamic theatrical experiences for our audiences at home. Offering my expertise to such a well-respected theater as Mad Cow is the best of both worlds for me...live theater and artful video."

Even with a shuttered venue, Mad Cow Theatre has continued to create marvelously entertaining works of art through this robust online video series full of clever cabarets, comedies, bedtime tales and now, the powerful medium of poetry.



"There's been so much uncertainty and so many emotions during the past year," says Mitzi Maxwell, Executive Director, "We wanted to do what we've always done-help people process the world around them through the arts. And poetry is a wonderful way to do that."



As the videographer, Rose Ray decided to try a different approach for this video shoot and filmed it in black and white because Poetry Out Loud is literally a collection of printed words on a page, where actors translate the emotion from black and white into color. "Our cinematographer set the tone and created that magical feeling of being lifted out of time that you get with black and white...she set the mood and that's what poetry does as well," says Cynthia Beckert, Director of Poetry Out Loud. "Rose is magnificent...using cinematic tricks because it's a cinematic presentation. She's worked in live theatre, so she knows exactly what camera angles are going to best capture each moment."

"I wanted to give it a dramatic 'film noir' feel," says Videographer Ray. "Creating a stark contrast with the background so we could focus on the performer's interpretation of the poems."

As accomplished actors perform this poetry-anything from iconic William Butler Yeats to Puerto Rican rapper, Bad Bunny-the spoken word in the show invites the audience, as Director Beckert eloquently puts it, "to become part of a community that includes the poem, the poet, the actor and the audience."

Poetry Out Loud is streaming On Demand April 15th - May 15th. Tickets for this performance are $12 per household. Every dollar spent goes to sustain and create great theater, employing Orlando's artists devastated by the pandemic.



Patrons will have access watch the performances for 30 days following each release date. Click here to view the line-up and talent list.