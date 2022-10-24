Little Radical Theatrics Presents THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Next Month

Little Radical Theatrics will present its All Ages Fall 2022 Community Theater Production "The Hunchback of Notre Dame"!



Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the films Academy Award-nominated score, as well as new songs by Menken and Schwartz.

A real, and heartfelt take on a classic you thought you knew, the musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be "Out There," observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful Romani woman, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isnt the only one captivated by her free spirit, though the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the Roma and its up to Quasimodo to save them all.

Produced by Fatima Viegas

Directed and Designed by Travis Eaton

Musical Direction by Nishaa Johnson

Choreographed by Shawn Lowe

Stage Managed by RJ PumaAssistant Stage Managed by Jason TrueFight Choreography by Malcom Boniface Graphic Design by Noah Clark

Starring:

Jonathan Barreto as Quasimodo; Vanessa Dominguez as Esmeralda; Landon Summers as Claude Frollo; Jeremiah Leslie as Phoebus; Stephanie Lourenco Viegas as Clopin; Alyssa Dowd, Kenna Higgerson, Allie Kaye, Breana Meijia, and Michelle Niarhos, as Statues; Nico Allen as Fredric Charlus

Featuring:

Nishaa Johnson as Florika, Jesse Dean as Jehan, Justin Tadros as Saint Aphrodisius, Ryan Bassett as King Louis XI, Paul Lance as Father Dupin, Amanda Caracciolo as Madame, Macallister Caracciolo as Young Frollo, Rosie Baselice as Young Jehan, Mason Lord as Teen Frollo, Luke Gabriel as Teen Jehan

With:

Emilio Luis Accosta, Maddie Caracciolo, Lisa Hernandez, Noppajorn Hongsranont, Ariel Hudak, Angelisse Perez, Kenny Robinson, JC Rodriguez, Dominique Turner, Nicole Zuniga as Romani, Soldiers, Monks, and Citizens of Paris



November 18th at 8 PM

November 19th at 2 and 8 PM

November 20th at 2 and 7 PM



At The Mandell Studio Theater

In The Lowndes Shakespeare Center

812 E Rollins St

Orlando, Fl



Tickets are less expensive in advance than at the door, with discounts for kids, students, seniors. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5569456.