LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, PIPPIN & More Set for Garden Theatre's 2024-2025 Season

The Garden Theatre has revealed the 2024-2025 Broadway on Plant Theatre Season, running from July 2024 - June 2025. In addition to the five full-length theatrical presentations, the season will be dotted with weekend events including concerts, comedy, dance, movies and holiday offerings. Season subscriptions for new subscribers and single tickets will be available for sale April 9 online or by calling the Garden Theatre Box Office at 407-877-GRDN (4736).

"The theme of the 2024-2025 Season is 'In a New Light,'" says Producing Creative Director, Rob Winn Anderson. "'In a New Light' means to have a new or different understanding or perspective of something, someone, or, as in the case of our 2024 - 2025 Season, ourselves. The productions in this season reveal the casualties of our choices and the power that community has in our lives to bring us to a more positive place as we continue to learn and to grow. Light not only illuminates our view, it informs - and even transforms - depending upon whether it is bounced back as in 'reflection,' or bent and changed as it passes through a new medium or lens."

The 2024-2025 Broadway on Plant Theatre Series:

Little Shop of Horrors

Book & Lyrics by Howard Ashman, Music by Alan Menken

July 12, 2024 - July 28, 2024

A meek and down on his luck floral assistant, Seymour Krelborn, stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his co-worker crush. Seymour's pinings for the beautiful Audrey go unnoticed while she suffers at the hands of a sadistic dentist boyfriend. The foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Once attaining the interest of his beautiful co-worker and the admiration of his boss, and not having enough blood of his own, Seymour is powerless to stop looking for new sources of blood. Just when it's too late, Seymour discovers Audrey II's extra-terrestrial origins and the true drive for world-domination.

Pippin

Book by Roger O. Hirson, Music & Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Originally produced on the Broadway stage by Stuart Ostrow

Originally directed on the Broadway stage by Bob Fosse

2013 Broadway revival directed by Diane Paulus

Theo Ending Originally Conceived In 1998 by Mitch Sebastian

August 23 - September 15, 2024

There's magic to do by a theatrical troupe led by a charismatic Leading Player as they tell the story of Pippin, a young prince who learns the true meaning of glory, love, and war in Stephen Schwartz's iconic and unforgettable musical masterpiece. Son of King Charlemagne and heir to the Frankish throne, Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh, and the intrigues of political power. At the journey's end, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.

Scrooge!

Book, Music and Lyrics by Leslie Bricusse

November 22 - December 22, 2024

In this timeless musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' beloved novella, A Christmas Carol, miserly Ebenezer Scrooge undergoes a profound experience over the course of a Christmas Eve night. Visited by the ghost of his former business partner and guided by three spirits, Scrooge discovers the true meaning of Christmas as he confronts his past, present, and potential future. Set to a delightful musical score by Leslie Bricusse, this mesmerizing production captures the essence of redemption, compassion, and the power of human connection. Bring your family and experience the warmth of holiday spirit as one man who was once described as hard and sharp as flint is transformed into a generous and kind-hearted man, full of the Christmas spirit.

The Play That Goes Wrong

Henry Lewis, Henry Shields & Jonathan Sayer

February 14 - March 2, 2025

Welcome to opening night of the Cornley Drama Society's newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show-an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award-winning comedy is a global phenomenon that's guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter!

The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity

By Kristoffer Diaz

May 9 - May 25, 2025

Since he was a child, Bronx-born fast talker Macedonio Guerra has had one thing on his mind: wrestling. Guerra is a patron of the highly televised, multimillion dollar phenomenon known as THE Wrestling, in all its pay-per-view glory. His childhood dreams come true when he's hired by THE Wrestling, though he quickly learns that life on the bottom rung of the entertainment ladder isn't all it's cracked up to be-especially when it means suffering the daily insults and wisecracks of the wrestler at the top of the ladder, Chad Deity. When he stumbles upon a charismatic young athlete, Guerra thinks he may have found the antidote to THE Wrestling's stale plotlines and his own stalled career. But his protégé, Vigneshwar Paduar, has aspirations of his own-and his attitude may get all parties involved knocked out of the ring.

This Pulitzer Prize finalist and Winner of the 2011 Obie Award for Best New American Play and 2008 National Latino Playwriting Award, is a comedy that slams together thrilling spectacle, incredible characters, and geopolitical allegory into an invigorating theatrical experience that leaves it all on the mat.

Concerts, Movies & More:

In addition to the Broadway on Plant theatre series, part of the mission to grow the Garden forward is the creation of new categories of entertainment including: Garden Parties - Concerts & Good Times, which will feature a wide variety of great music from great bands and artists; The Garden Goes to the Movies, showing film favorites on the big screen harking back to the venue's history as a cinema house as far back as 1935; and, for the late night crowd, Garden After Dark will feature events such as comedy, solo cabarets, and interactive movies.

The 2024 concerts currently scheduled under the Garden Parties umbrella include:

Willie & Family Live - Michael Moore's tribute to Willie Nelson

March 16 - 17, 2024

Michael Moore as Willie Nelson

Michael Moore's passion for Willie's music came at an early age. "I can remember hearing his music coming out of my grandmother's old AM radio," and even then, Michael knew that there was something unique about Willie Nelson. Nelson's voice and unusual style of phrasing are hard to match. Through many years of study and about a million "Whiskey Rivers" later, Moore's ability to capture the country music legend's voice and style are considered by many to be the best in the world. Michael is also an accomplished guitar player and performs all of the guitar parts played by Nelson in his shows. Michael has performed his Willie tribute show throughout the USA as a solo artist and also with several top tribute shows including Cavalcade Of Stars, Mirror Image, Memories Theatre and Superstars Live in Concert.

Shake Baby Shake

May 30 - 31, 2024

Shake Baby Shake is the explosive, retrospective stage show of the golden age of Rock & Roll featuring the award-winning Lance Lipinsky. Joined alongside Lance is his showband The Lovers and dazzling Lovettes vocalists! Shake Baby Shake explores the melting pot of styles that created pop music's most innovative decades. Half concert, and half history lesson, fans will hear the eclectic genres that contributed to the birth of Rock & Roll from the early 1950s to mid 1960s, performing the hits of major artists such as Jerry Lee Lewis, Buddy Holly, The Beach Boys, Elvis, Chuck Berry and more!

Legacy: Motown & More

September 20 - 22, 2024

LEGACY, an international male vocal group hailing from New York City, boasts members from Broadway's acclaimed production, "Motown The Musical." These remarkable entertainers deliver show-stopping performances featuring iconic concert hits spanning from the Beatles to Bruno Mars and everything in between. With dynamic performances witnessed all over the world in theaters, luxury cruise lines, performing arts centers and corporate events, LEGACY's shows are filled with powerhouse vocals, smooth dance moves and genuine charm. Their signature show, "Motown & More," invites audiences on a high-energy musical journey through the decades, offering something for everyone.

Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute

October 4 - 6, 2024

Sail On, the premier tribute band, plays all of the Beach Boys' classic hits, plus some treasures from the band's brilliant extended catalog, recreating the soundtrack to an Endless Summer completely live and in rich detail. Their authentic, harmonious sound creates a show full of "Good Vibrations" and is for anyone who wants to have "Fun, Fun, Fun!"

The Boy Band Project

October 11 - 13, 2024

The Boy Band Project is the award-winning contemporary boy band experience with all the moves, music, and magic of your favorite boy bands from the 1990s, 2000s, and beyond. Expertly performed by four of your Broadway favs, and featuring the music of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, One Direction, 98 Degrees, O-town, BoyzIIMen, Jonas Brothers, Four Seasons, Beatles and more, The Boy Band Project transports you back to a time when the boy band phenomenon dominated pop culture and TRL was appointment television. Delivered with their own special mix of handsomeness, tongue-in-cheek humor, and Broadway talent, these boys have been seen all over the world spreading their boy band love.

In 2019, they opened for Todrick Hall on his "Haus Party Tour", were featured on "Good Morning America," and won the 2019 Broadway World Award for "Best Group." Even if you've never demolished a Trapper Keeper notebook with pictures of your favorite boy bander, this show will make you party like it's 1999 before you can say "Bye, Bye, Bye." The group is composed of Broadway boys direct from hit Broadway shows such as Wicked, Hairspray, Mamma Mia, The Book of Mormon, Altar Boyz, Rock of Ages, and more!

Foreigners Journey

November 1 - 3, 2024

Foreigners Journey amazes audiences worldwide with their high-energy authentic tribute to Rock and Roll's iconic legends Foreigner and Journey. Fusing the music of these two best-selling rock acts, a Foreigners Journey show packs a double punch for fans of both bands.

This band features legendary top hits and power ballads such as "Feels Like the First Time," "Hot Blooded," "I Want to Know What Love Is," "Separate Ways," "Anyway You Want It," and "Don't Stop Believing" to name a few. To nail these songs is not an easy task, and frontman Keith Carmichael stuns audiences with his limitless vocal range and identical tone. Foreigners Journey delivers a powerhouse performance and an unforgettable experience!