Kylie Thompson Dance to Present FEMMILLENNIAL At Orlando Fringe

Femmillennial explores the intersection of the modern femme persona and generational evolution.

Apr. 20, 2023  

After a successful premiere at Toronto Fringe Festival, FEMMILLENNIAL will be hitting international stages on its 2023 tour, being the 2023 Orlando Fringe its first stop. Canadian artist Kylie Thompson is behind the creation of this 55-minute contemporary dance theatre work.

FEMMILLENNIAL is an evolution and expansion of Thompson's 2019 work entitled "Oh, Yes." As suggested by the title - Femmillennial explores the intersection of the modern femme persona and generational evolution. A third question also persists: what do we value as work? Three virtuosic Toronto-based dance artists will invite you into this world: Kiera Breaugh, Dana MacDonald and Claire Whitaker.

The dancers are at once connected at the hip and, at the same time 3 separate one-woman shows. A highly physical work for 3 women, it explores themes of femininity, generational communication and women's roles in society.

Orlando Fringe Festival takes place from May 16th-29th, 2023, with FEMMILLENNIAL running for four nights (May 20, 5:05 pm | May 21, 9:40 pm | May 25, 7:00 pm | May 26, 10:20 pm) at the Santos Dantin Theatre, inside Lowndes Shakespeare Center at 812 E Rollins St., Orlando (Blue Venue).

All tickets for the Orlando Fringe Festival are $12 (Premiere night $6) and are available via Click Here.




What happens when you take nearly 300 students representing 52 productions from 33 high schools from across Central Florida and put them onstage at Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts? You get the Applause Awards – the annual ceremony, modeled after the Tony Awards which features performances from the winners of “Outstanding Musical” and culminates in the selection of two overall winners who advance to the High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City (also known as The Jimmy Awards). One of last years winners, Jackson Chase, sat down with me to talk about his experience during last years’ awards, his adventure in New York at the Jimmy Awards, and share advice for all those students hoping for a similar experience this year.
Central Florida Community Arts has announced the principal cast for Disney's Beauty & The Beast: In Concert, a collaborative performance that will bring together members from across the organization to tell the classic story. The show will feature the innovative inclusion of CFCArts members to represent each of the organization's program areas.
Some theatrical productions just come around at the perfect moment in time. And here today, in Florida, with self-expression and, specifically, drag queens, under fire seemingly every day, a show like KINKY BOOTS – conveying the importance of acceptance and walking a mile in someone else shoes (or high-heeled boots) is just what our weary hearts need. And in the closing production of its 2022 – 2023 season, Orlando Shakes provides a joyful, exuberant, colorful, and highly entertaining show that conveys a message we all need to hear.
Osceola Arts is thrilled to bring Steel Magnolias back to the stage. Beginning Friday, April 21st and running through Sunday, May 7th, the Osceola Arts Main stage will host this classic play, written by Robert Harling.

April 19, 2023

Central Florida Community Arts has announced the principal cast for Disney's Beauty & The Beast: In Concert, a collaborative performance that will bring together members from across the organization to tell the classic story. The show will feature the innovative inclusion of CFCArts members to represent each of the organization's program areas.
April 14, 2023

Osceola Arts is thrilled to bring Steel Magnolias back to the stage. Beginning Friday, April 21st and running through Sunday, May 7th, the Osceola Arts Main stage will host this classic play, written by Robert Harling.
April 13, 2023

Opera Orlando's Opera Everlasting MainStage series comes to an end in just one week's time as Donizetti's comedic and heartwarming The Daughter of the Regiment opens in Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
April 12, 2023

Central Florida Vocal Arts concludes its decade anniversary season with Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman's masterpiece musical, The Secret Garden. Performances will take place May 5-7, 2023 in the Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater at Dr. Phillips Center in Downtown Orlando.
April 7, 2023

The White Elephant Theatre Company has announced the upcoming opening of the White Elephant Cabaret Theatre at 1123 W. Fairbanks Avenue in Orlando, Florida.
