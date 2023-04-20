Kylie Thompson Dance to Present FEMMILLENNIAL At Orlando Fringe

After a successful premiere at Toronto Fringe Festival, FEMMILLENNIAL will be hitting international stages on its 2023 tour, being the 2023 Orlando Fringe its first stop. Canadian artist Kylie Thompson is behind the creation of this 55-minute contemporary dance theatre work.

FEMMILLENNIAL is an evolution and expansion of Thompson's 2019 work entitled "Oh, Yes." As suggested by the title - Femmillennial explores the intersection of the modern femme persona and generational evolution. A third question also persists: what do we value as work? Three virtuosic Toronto-based dance artists will invite you into this world: Kiera Breaugh, Dana MacDonald and Claire Whitaker.

The dancers are at once connected at the hip and, at the same time 3 separate one-woman shows. A highly physical work for 3 women, it explores themes of femininity, generational communication and women's roles in society.

Orlando Fringe Festival takes place from May 16th-29th, 2023, with FEMMILLENNIAL running for four nights (May 20, 5:05 pm | May 21, 9:40 pm | May 25, 7:00 pm | May 26, 10:20 pm) at the Santos Dantin Theatre, inside Lowndes Shakespeare Center at 812 E Rollins St., Orlando (Blue Venue).

All tickets for the Orlando Fringe Festival are $12 (Premiere night $6) and are available via Click Here.