Jo Koy's World Tour & THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE are Coming to the King Center

Catch Jo Koy on Thursday, January 18th and The Price Is Right Live on Thursday, April 25th.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

Get ready for a double dose of entertainment and excitement as The King Center for the Performing Arts hosts two spectacular events that promise plenty of laughs and unforgettable memories. After his show at the King Center this November, sold out in record time, Jo Koy World Tour takes the L3 Harris Technologies stage again on Thursday, January 18th. That's not all- get ready to “Come On Down” with The Price Is Right Live on Thursday, April 25th. Tickets for both events go on sale to the public this Friday, November 3rd starting at 10 AM online at Click Here and at noon at the King Center Ticket Office/321-242-2219. See below for additional show details.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 18, 2024 – 8 PM:

ICON CONCERTS PRESENTS: JO KOY WORLD TOUR 

L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage)

Comedian Jo Koy, known for his uniquely relatable comedy and recent successes with sold-out shows and Netflix specials, is embarking on his second leg of the Jo Koy World Tour. The tour will feature ALL NEW material and promises to deliver laughter and entertainment to audiences worldwide.

As one of today's premiere stand-up comedians, Jo Koy's comedy draws inspiration from his colorful family and has resonated with people from all walks of life, leading to sold-out arenas around the world.

In addition to his stand-up success, Jo Koy has delighted audiences with his highly rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. His fourth Netflix special, "Live From The Los Angeles Forum," premiered globally on September 13th, following the success of "Comin' In Hot." Koy also released his first variety special, "Jo Koy: In His Elements," on Netflix in June 2020, spotlighting local culture in a one-of-a-kind show featuring Filipino-American comedians, DJs, and B-boys.

Koy recently starred in the Universal Picture film "Easter Sunday," based on his life experiences and stand-up comedy. The film is currently available on-demand, Blu-ray, and DVD.

For more info on his comedy, book, and tour dates, please visit: Jokoy.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 25, 2024 – 8 PM

AEG PRESENTS: THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE

L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage)

Get ready to "Come on Down" and join the excitement as we bring the legendary television game show, The Price Is Right, to life in an unforgettable live event! Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the show, this is your chance to be a part of the action and win incredible prizes.

Alongside a Celebrity Host, randomly selected contestants play everyone's favorite games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and even the fabulous Showcase. The show features an array of fantastic prizes, from appliances and electronics to dream vacations and even a brand-new car. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.

Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 20 years, generations of fans across America have made The Price is Right Live the perfect family entertainment experience. And the next contestant might be YOU! If you've ever dreamt of spinning the Big Wheel - now is your chance! Look for our special packages, where you can join us on stage and give the Big Wheel the spin you've always wanted!

The Price is Right remains network television's #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history. As a beloved piece of American pop culture, "Price" and its games are cherished by generations of viewers. This live traveling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally, and in-person.

Don't miss the chance to be a part of these incredible live events! Tickets for both The Price is Right Live and the Jo Koy World Tour are on this Friday, November 3rd. Grab your tickets, and let the fun begin!  

About Maxwell C. King Center for The Performing Arts

The Maxwell C. King Center for The Performing Arts, a proud direct support organization of Eastern Florida State College and ASM Global managed venue, has been at the heart of cultural and educational experiences since 1988. The six-story, 100,000-square foot facility has continuously dedicated itself to curating outstanding educational, cultural, and community events that resonate with audiences of all backgrounds. From the acoustically brilliant L3Harris Technologies Theatre, boasting 2,016 seats, to the intimate 300-seat Studio Theatre and the exclusive Crown Club VIP room, the King Center offers a symphony of spaces that cater to diverse events and occasions, making it a vibrant hub for artistic expression and community engagement.

Mission Statement: To improve the quality of life for all residents of Brevard County through cultural, educational, recreational and community arts programs, by providing access to high quality, challenging and diverse touring and local performing arts events.

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world's leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company's elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 350 of the world's most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. asmglobal.com




