Jade L. Jones, Don Randle and More to Star in CHICKEN & BISCUITS at The SigPro Studio

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In September, Significant Productions will present Chicken & Biscuits - by Douglas Lyons - as the first production of the 11 Season at The SigPro Studio. Grab a plate, feed the soul. In this hilarious celebration of Black joy, grief and healing, an extended family is brought back to St. Luke's Church. Performances will run September15 - October 24, 2026.

With a heavy family secret on the verge of being revealed, two sisters are reunited at the celebration of life for their family patriarch whose dry chicken and biscuits were only famous to him. Family stressors abound, Beverly shows up to the chapel with her 'blessings' on display, Baneatta's son brings his Jewish boyfriend along, and Beverly's nosy daughter keeps asking questions no one wants to answer. While Baneatta's husband, Reginald, tries to keep the peace, the two sisters are faced with a truth that could either heal or break them. Chicken and Biscuits invites you to grab a fan, have a seat in the pew, and get ready to say 'amen.'

JADE L. JONES

(Baneatta Mabry) Previous performances include Ella No 6 and Nya Pipeline. Recent Central Florida performances include Margaret POTUS (Theater West End) and Rabby FAT HAM (Orlando Shakespeare Theatre). Performing hroughout Central Florida and around the world, other credits include: Mama/Ms Edna Locomotion (Orlando Family Stage), Mattie Williams River Niger (M Ensemble), her South Florida Carbonell Award nominated role Mama Euralie Once on this Island (Slow Burn Theatre), Main Stage Performer (Disney Cruise Line), and most recently Wand Keeper The Wizarding World of Harry Potter (Universal Studios Japan). She is forever grateful to God, family, and 'Jewels' for their continuous support.

DON RANDLE

(Reginald Mabry) Don's recent credits include The Hot Wing King, American Stage Theatre, Fat Ham, Aurora Fox Happy To Be Nappy, Clybourne Park, (The Arvada Center), The Last Night of Red Barker, (The Catamounts), Sweat (Openstage Theatre), The Odd Couple (Firehouse Theatre), and Aubergine (TheatreWorks) in Colorado Springs. When not on stage this sports junkie spends his time as a Podcast Host, voice-over creative, and Firehouse Theatre board member. He'd like to thank his wife Tracie and kids Jaelin and Stephen for their unwavering support of his artistic passions.

The complete cast currently includes: Jos N. Banks (Kenny Mabry), Chris Graham (Logan Leibowitz), Jacquelin Lorraine Schofield (Beverly Jenkins), Nyeshia Naomii (La'Trice Franklin), Lauren Muller (Simone Mabry), Stephanie Anuwe (Brianna Jenkins), and Brian Keith Graziani (U/S - Logan).

The Theatre Management and Creative Teams are composed of Producer, Jason Goedken; Co-Founder & Consulting Artistic Director, Whitney Morse; Artistic Director/Dramaturg, Angel Creeks; Director of Operations, Jon Cronin; Director of People, Projects, and Culture, Leslie Becker; Director, Desiree Montes; Intimacy Director/Cultural Competency Specialist, Ayọ̀fẹ́mi; Interfaith & Jewish Cultural Consultant, Karla Hartley; Artistic Associate/Literary and Casting Associate, Jordan Gregson; Company Manager, Ryan Loeckel; Senior Manager Technical Operations, Clayton Becker; Associate Technical Director, Alison Madison; Resident Scenic/Props/Set Designer, Joshua E. Gallagher; Costume Designer, Dr. L Nyrobi N. Moss; Costume Shop Supervisor, Cory H. Garrett; Wig, Hair and Makeup Designer, Destinee Steele; Associate Wig, Hair and Makeup Designer, Hope Medwin; Lighting Supervisor, Mario Gonzalez; Lighting Designer, Jereme Raickett; Lighting Technician, Dio Raquel Jr; Sound Designer, Mikaela Fraser; Resident Production Manager, Stephanie Elliott; Resident Production Stage Manager/Stage Manager, Madison Youngblood; Resident Stage Manager/Deck Stage Manager, Nicolas Raffenaud; Swing Stage Manager, Chris Wilson; Backstage Crew, Angely Callejas; Assistant Manager of Patron Services/The SigPro Studio House Manager, Savannah Rose Parker; Carpenter, Verna McIntyre; Carpenter, Antonio Campagna; Director of Development, Yasmeen Stogden; Development & Customer Support Coordinator, Lyndsey Shore; Marketing Director, Monica Berdecio; Marketing & Media Coordinator, Natalie Bollinger; Marketing Account Manager, Erika Kathryn; Graphic Designer, Krissi Kugler; Manager of Patron Services/The Sharon House Manager, Alec Speers; Assistant Manager of Patron Services, Tina Carroll & Lonnie Goertz.

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