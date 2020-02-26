JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Sing-A-Long Featuring Ted Neeley Announced at The Abbey

The star of the dazzling 1973 film adaptation of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, Ted Neeley, comes to The Abbey for a live sing-a-long event of the classic movie on March 15 at 7 p.m.

Based on Tim Rice & Andrew Lloyd Webber's rock-opera Broadway musical of the same name, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR tells the story of the final six days in the life of Jesus Christ through the troubled eyes of his exasperated friend Judas Iscariot. Shot entirely on location in Israel, the film features epic sets, unforgettable 70s-era costumes, and of course, an explosive set of songs that range in style from stage to disco to funk to rock - all of which add up to make Jesus Christ Superstar one of the grooviest, most rocking films of all-time.

Tickets for the JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Sing-A-Long featuring Ted Neeley are $15 and can be purchased at www.EventBrite.com.

For more information, visit www.AbbeyOrlando.com.

The Abbey, located in downtown Orlando, is a multi-use venue designed to accommodate any occasion from cabaret performances, films and comedians to concerts and full-scale Off-Broadway productions. The Abbey's modern gothic décor provides a chic, stylish ambience that makes it the perfect destination to entertain or be entertained. Featuring a sizeable elevated stage, full service bar and ample seating, it's the perfect location to host private parties, birthday bashes and nearly any other celebration imaginable.





