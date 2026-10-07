JEKYLL AND HYDE to Open at Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach will present Jekyll & Hyde from October 8-25. The gothic pop-rock musical is the third production in the Little Theatre's 2026-27 season, following Shrek and Deathtrap.

Based on Robert Louis Stevenson's novella, Jekyll & Hyde follows Dr. Henry Jekyll, a scientist who experiments on himself in an attempt to separate good from evil. The experiment unleashes Edward Hyde, a violent alter ego who terrorizes London and threatens Jekyll's life and those around him.

Jeremy Clifford stars as Dr. Henry Jekyll, with Heather Newton as his fiancée Emma and Nia Long as Lucy.

The production opens Thursday, October 8 and runs through Sunday, October 25 at the Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach, 726 East 3rd Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL.

The show is recommended for ages 13 and older due to dark themes, violence and adult situations. Tickets are available through the Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach box office.

Photo Credit: Dan Carriero

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 06 Hrs 07 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Orlando News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming