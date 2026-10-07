JEKYLL AND HYDE to Open at Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach
The gothic pop-rock musical stars Jeremy Clifford as Dr. Jekyll, with Heather Newton and Nia Long in the cast.
The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach will present Jekyll & Hyde from October 8-25. The gothic pop-rock musical is the third production in the Little Theatre's 2026-27 season, following Shrek and Deathtrap.
Based on Robert Louis Stevenson's novella, Jekyll & Hyde follows Dr. Henry Jekyll, a scientist who experiments on himself in an attempt to separate good from evil. The experiment unleashes Edward Hyde, a violent alter ego who terrorizes London and threatens Jekyll's life and those around him.
Jeremy Clifford stars as Dr. Henry Jekyll, with Heather Newton as his fiancée Emma and Nia Long as Lucy.
The production opens Thursday, October 8 and runs through Sunday, October 25 at the Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach, 726 East 3rd Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL.
The show is recommended for ages 13 and older due to dark themes, violence and adult situations. Tickets are available through the Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach box office.
Photo Credit: Dan Carriero
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