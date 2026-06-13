Interview: CeeJay Joseph of DOWNHILL THE PLAY at Education Is Cool, Get One!

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Downhill, The Play was performed at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts from May 29-30. In this true story theatrical drama set in 1988, Anderson Hill lives with his wife, Sandra, and their two kids in a large home in Daytona Beach. Despite his position as college attorney who owns a law firm and nightclub, he struggles to manage bills and, with past-due notices adding up, seeks comfort in alcohol and cocaine. Caught up in a world of power, greed and reckless behavior, this attorney must lose his life to save his relationship with his family.

Prior to seeing the production of Downhill the Play, I had the pleasure of sitting down with the play's star, Orlando native, Mr. CeeJay Joseph. On the day of the interview, it was his birthday.

I know you're an Orlando native. How does it feel to be home?

Oh, my gosh. it's an amazing feeling to come back to this, the city that raised me and be able to perform in front of them is an amazing feeling. I am truly blessed to even have the opportunity to do so.

What is your background and training? I know you went to Jones High School. Did you do theater there?

Yes,I went to the historic Jones High School. I always have to say that. I did not do theater. I was actually in the choir. I had the dream of becoming an actor and I went to acting class at Lisa Maile when I was 12 or 13 years old or something like that but never pursued it after that. So fast forward after joining the Navy, I really wanted to pick up where I started off. So I moved back to Orlando, went back to Lisa Maile, and then got my basic training from there, my scene study from there. And then did various workshops over the years. And then most recently, my acting coach, Tom Todoroff, in the Jersey area, has been my acting coach for the past two years.

How did you get your first big break?

I would have to say the dots connected with Kevin O'Neill, who was a private coach. He then referred me to Sandi Bell, who was an agent at the time. She only accepted referrals. From that point, I started doing commercials and things like that. Fast forward when I got married and moved to Houston in 2011. But the TV show, Walker on the CW Network starring Jared Padalecki, that was the biggest thing I've done. On that, I had a recurring role where I played Principal Sam Heaney of the high school.

So I know Downhill the Play is a biography. What drew you specifically to this role? I know that you know Anderson C. Hill, whom the play is based on personally. But what made you want to portray him and be a part of this production?

Well, you know, sometimes people say, I didn't find it, it found me. I knew him (Hill), but I didn't know, his story; only rumors about it. He (Hill) saw me working in theater with the church at the time at Mount Pleasant back in the day before I moved. and always wanted to work with me. When I got my role on Walker, that's when he was like, “Oh, I really wanna work with you now.” During that time, they were already working on turning the play into a feature film. I said, “Well, if you do this, it has to be union, because I am a member of SAG-AFTRA.” And after reading the script, I really didn't see any characters for me. But my dynamic director, Ronald Diltz, II said, “Well, I'll find something for you. I'll write something in for you.” But then he spoke to me, spoke confidence in me. I already had confidence at a certain level, but sometimes you just need people to continue to pour into you. So he poured in to me and says, “I really think you can pull off Mr. Hill.” I said, “Really? 'Cause I don't look like him. I’m not built like him. I don't sound like him.” He told me he thought I could do it. And Mr. Hill did not have any objections either, so that's when I got involved. I always wanted to be a part of it. But it found me because of how God just leads to where he wants you, and where you need to be.

How do theater and TV/film compare to one another?

They're one in the same, but they're different. I personally never considered myself a theater person, even though I did a lot of community theater when I was in Orlando. The difference is, everything is bigger on stage. The acting is the same, but it's just bigger and louder. Because when you're on TV or film, the camera picks up everything. So you don't have to be bigger, just a small nuance of a move, of a facial expression will tell it all. You can't have that small nuance on stage, because you have to. My production company is called Cee and Hear Productions. And the reason why it is called that is because my motto is act for the person who cannot see and act for the person who cannot hear.

So which do you prefer, theater or TV/Film?

I mean, I love theater. But it's a lot of work. It's a lot of work because it doesn't put a lot in your pocket. For the people that do it professionally, it's for the love of the game. The theater will provide you with instant gratification. TV and film? That's all I know. You have to wait for it. You have to wait for that gratification, but they are both great to be a part of. But you just have to be in the moment.

Has Anderson C. Hill seen your performance and if so, what did he think of your portrayal?

Yeah, he actually saw it on opening night. And what he said was, he was pleased with the show and everyone in the cast. But he was talking to myself and my director, and how we just put together an amazing show, and he was just over the moon about it. I've had the blessing of portraying Jesus at my church in Houston, at Willow Avenue Baptist Church where Marcus D. Cosby is my pastor. Besides that, I think this has to be the greatest role I've ever done, because I'm telling someone's life story. Especially while they're living. And for him to trust that in me... No words.

So for someone sitting in the audience who might be going through their own “downhill” moment right now, what is the number one message that you hope they take away from the play?

The number one message is that God still has redemptive power and that you can come up from where you were, if you're willing to have faith. And if you're willing to work for it, because faith without works is dead, but to let them realize that his redemptive power still exists today.

More on Education Is Cool - Get One, Inc. AS2 Productions, Ronald Diltz II Productions, Cee & Hear Productions Recent Articles Interview: CeeJay Joseph of DOWNHILL THE PLAY at Education Is Cool, Get One! 6/13/2026