Hannah McGinley Lemasters to Premiere Solo Cabaret BACKWOODS TO BROADWAY at The Winter Park Playhouse

Catch the performances January 24 and 25, 2024.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 2 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Jodi Benson Will Lead HELLO, DOLLY! in Florida in Summer 2024 Photo 3 Jodi Benson Will Lead HELLO, DOLLY! in Florida in Summer 2024
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards Photo 4 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards

Hannah McGinley Lemasters to Premiere Solo Cabaret BACKWOODS TO BROADWAY at The Winter Park Playhouse

The multi-talented Hannah McGinley Lemasters will premiere her first solo cabaret - Backwoods to Broadway -  in The Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret Series, January 24 and 25, 2024. Playhouse Music Director, Mr. Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano.  

Backwoods to Broadway will feature Hannah delighting audiences with a "greatest hits" mix of country-western music and Broadway musical theatre selections. Audiences will be treated to a popular variety of favorites ranging from the songs of Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette to the Broadway melodies of Irving Berlin and Oscar Hammerstein! Enjoy the evening as Hannah takes you on the journey of a country girl now in a Broadway world showcasing her Tennessee roots through to the musical theatre professional she is today. 

Hannah McGinley Lemasters was born and raised outside Nashville, Tennessee and began performing at the age of 2 in her church and local community theatres. Hannah attended the NYU Tisch CAP21 Musical Theatre program and after graduation began performing across the country. 

Recently on the Winter Park Playhouse Mainstage, audiences have seen Hannah in the roles of both Eve in Ruthless! The Musical and her show-stopping performance as the saloon girl Bella Rose, in the theatre's hit 2023 production of Desperate Measures. Many of Hannah's other favorite stage roles include Audrey (Little Shop of Horrors), Rona Lisa Peretti (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Nancy (Oliver!), Mrs. Wormwood (Matilda) and more!  

"Hannah is an outstanding performer and we look forward to her cabaret debut! There is limited seating so book early!" confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.   

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. The cabaret performances will take place in the theatre lobby and seating is limited.  Lobby doors and bar open at 6:30 pm and the cabaret begins at 7:30 pm. Advance reservations and early arrival are strongly recommended. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at Click Here.

 

The live cabaret will be filmed and be available to enjoy virtually February 9 - 12, 2024. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday, February 9. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Orlando

1
Orlando Gay Chorus Performs Peace on Earth: Make the Yuletide Gay Photo
Orlando Gay Chorus Performs Peace on Earth: Make the Yuletide Gay

It’s time to make the holiday season a little bit gayer! Orlando Gay Chorus will be performing in their annual holiday concert. This year’s show is Peace On Earth: Make The Yuletide Gay, with two performances across Central Florida over two weekends.

2
A SWINGIN CHRISTMAS: THE HOLIDAY MUSIC OF TONY BENNETT at The Winter Park Playhouse Photo
A SWINGIN' CHRISTMAS: THE HOLIDAY MUSIC OF TONY BENNETT at The Winter Park Playhouse

Special Offer: A Swingin' Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett

3
BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards December 5th Standings; MATILDA THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musica Photo
BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards December 5th Standings; MATILDA THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Disneys THE LITTLE MERMAID Comes to Slow Burn Theatre Photo
Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Comes to Slow Burn Theatre

Recently honored by the Carbonell Awards with the Bill von Maurer Award for Theatrical Excellence, Slow Burn Theatre Company presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, December 16 through Sunday, December 31.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies Video
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway! Video
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway!
Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create Video
Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
A Swingin' Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett in Orlando A Swingin' Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett
The Winter Park Playhouse (11/10-12/16)Tracker
A Joyful Noise A Prequel to Kenneithia The Musical in Orlando A Joyful Noise A Prequel to Kenneithia The Musical
Orlando Family Stage (12/07-12/17)Tracker
Moulin Rouge! in Orlando Moulin Rouge!
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (2/20-3/03)
Becoming Othello: A Black Girl's Journey in Orlando Becoming Othello: A Black Girl's Journey
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (3/13-3/30)
Ain't Misbehavin' in Orlando Ain't Misbehavin'
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (4/10-4/28)
Aladdin in Orlando Aladdin
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (1/03-1/07)
Discover the City Show in Orlando Discover the City Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
The Cherry Orchard in Orlando The Cherry Orchard
Theatre UCF (2/29-3/10)
direct macro in Orlando direct macro
direct macro (10/13-12/12)
The Simon & Garfunkel Story in Orlando The Simon & Garfunkel Story
King Center for the Performing Arts (2/13-2/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You