Hannah McGinley Lemasters to Premiere Solo Cabaret BACKWOODS TO BROADWAY at The Winter Park Playhouse

The multi-talented Hannah McGinley Lemasters will premiere her first solo cabaret - Backwoods to Broadway - in The Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret Series, January 24 and 25, 2024. Playhouse Music Director, Mr. Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano.

Backwoods to Broadway will feature Hannah delighting audiences with a "greatest hits" mix of country-western music and Broadway musical theatre selections. Audiences will be treated to a popular variety of favorites ranging from the songs of Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette to the Broadway melodies of Irving Berlin and Oscar Hammerstein! Enjoy the evening as Hannah takes you on the journey of a country girl now in a Broadway world showcasing her Tennessee roots through to the musical theatre professional she is today.

Hannah McGinley Lemasters was born and raised outside Nashville, Tennessee and began performing at the age of 2 in her church and local community theatres. Hannah attended the NYU Tisch CAP21 Musical Theatre program and after graduation began performing across the country.

Recently on the Winter Park Playhouse Mainstage, audiences have seen Hannah in the roles of both Eve in Ruthless! The Musical and her show-stopping performance as the saloon girl Bella Rose, in the theatre's hit 2023 production of Desperate Measures. Many of Hannah's other favorite stage roles include Audrey (Little Shop of Horrors), Rona Lisa Peretti (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Nancy (Oliver!), Mrs. Wormwood (Matilda) and more!

"Hannah is an outstanding performer and we look forward to her cabaret debut! There is limited seating so book early!" confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. The cabaret performances will take place in the theatre lobby and seating is limited. Lobby doors and bar open at 6:30 pm and the cabaret begins at 7:30 pm. Advance reservations and early arrival are strongly recommended. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at Click Here.

The live cabaret will be filmed and be available to enjoy virtually February 9 - 12, 2024. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday, February 9. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office.