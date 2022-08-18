Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Haines City Community Theatre Presents ME AND JEZABEL

The production is opening on August 26th and running through September 11th Friday and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sunday Matinees at 2:30 pm. 

Aug. 18, 2022  

Haines City Community Theatre opens its 2022-2023 season with the hilarious comedy Me & Jezebel by Elizabeth Fuller.

It all starts when a mutual friend brings Bette Davis to Elizabeth Fuller's house for dinner. Davis calls the next day to thank Elizabeth for the lovely dinner (although the chicken was a bit raw), and to ask if she could possibly stay with her for a couple of days while a hotel strike runs its course in New York. Fuller, a life-long fan, can hardly refuse. But trouble soon begins as Davis arrives with a station wagon full of belongings and, moves right in.

Stacey DeCosmo plays author Elizabeth Fuller and Dorinda Morrison Garrard plays the amazing Bette Davis. Director Mark S. Graham has directed over 125 plays and musicals including John O'Hern's Rooster in the Henhouse on Theater Row and Elizabeth Fuller's Me and Jezebel at The Actor's Playhouse and the recent revival at the Snapple Theater. He has directed Me and Jezebel in productions across the country including a Florida production starring Jim Bailey. Join us on opening night for Q&A with the cast and director.

Mark has an MFA in directing from the University of Connecticut. He has served as a board member of Westport Country Playhouse and Playhouse on the Green. In addition, Mark was a former president and a member of The Theatre Artist's Workshop. He has directed numerous staged readings at The National Arts Club including Noguchi and Danse Macabre, a new play about Stalin and Eisenstein. Mark was an adjunct professor and guest director at Polk State University. As Associate Director at Theatreworks Florida, he developed and directed a workshop with veterans funded by The National Endowment for the Arts. Author Elizabeth Fuller and Mark Graham are available for interviews.

Opening on August 26th and running through September 11th Friday and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sunday Matinees at 2:30 pm. Tickets are available at HCCT.booktix.com and are $18.00 for adults and $15.00 for students.





