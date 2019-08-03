HOW TO MARRY A DIVORCED MAN Premieres At Winter Park Playhouse

The Winter Park Playhouse continues its tradition of excellence for producing professional musical theatre with a World Premiere as its season opener - How To Marry A Divorced Man. This exceptional new work was featured and was the audience "top pick" in the theatre's second annual Florida Festival of New Musicals. This work now takes the stage for its first fully produced run August 2 - 25, 2019. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday and Saturday matinee performances at 2 p.m. and select Friday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Based on the book by Leslie Fram, with music by Clare Cooper and book and lyrics by Bryan D. Leys, How To Marry A Divorced Man is a rollicking musical comedy that follows Layla Diamond who, after listening to the advice of her daffy mother, attempts to find and settle down with a divorced man. Setting her sights on a charming sports agent with a needy ex and two obnoxious children, she makes one comedic calculation after another and turns her marital quest into a hilarious farce!

The professional cast includes returning Playhouse veterans Zach Nadolski, Lourelene Snedecker, and Todd Allen Long as well as new Playhouse talent Christine Brandt, Sonia Roman, Brian Brammer and Kailani Brianna Maeda.

Winter Park Playhouse Artistic Director Roy Alan will direct and choreograph the new production, Musical Director Christopher Leavy will music direct, and Ned Wilkinson will provide orchestration. The Playhouse Trio will accompany with Mr. Leavy on piano, Sam Forrest on percussion and Ned Wilkinson on multiple instruments.

"An integral part of The Winter Park Playhouse mission is to produce and develop new musicals. Producing a brand new musical on its way to New York is very exciting, and we're incredibly proud to be the first theatre to develop and produce How To Marry a Divorced Man. The side-splitting humor and rousing score, along with our outstanding cast, make this a must-see production!" states Roy Alan, co-founder and Playhouse Artistic Director.

Ticket prices are $45 evenings, $42 senior evenings, $36 matinees, $20 preview performances, and $20 tickets for students, active military and theatrical industry professionals. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 25 years and younger) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available.

For more tickets and information call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.

The Winter Park Playhouse is a registered 501(c) (3) non-profit charitable organization and proudly affiliated with Actors' Equity Association and The National Alliance for Musical Theatre.





