HAMILTON and WICKED are Returning to the Dr. Phillips Center in 2020/2021

To celebrate the completion of the Dr. Phillips Center in 2020, including the debut of Steinmetz Hall and the Green Room, officials today announced that the arts center's Fairwinds Broadway in Orlando 20/21 series will expand to 14 weeks and feature the return of Broadway musicals HAMILTON and WICKED. The entire series will be publicly unveiled Thursday, February 20, 2020.

WHERE:

TICKETS:

Subscribers will be able to renew online at orlando.broadway.com on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 7 p.m. Renewals by phone will begin Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at 800.448.6322. Guests interested in becoming subscribers can sign up for the wait list at orlando.broadway.com. Single tickets on sale dates for each show will be announced at a later date.

Renewing subscribers will have the option of adding Hamilton to their subscription packages. Wicked will be available as a season-add on. Both productions will run for multiple weeks, giving subscribers, groups and single-ticket buyers more opportunities to see these stand-out shows.

