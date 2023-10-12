Gay Men's Chorus Of South Florida Announces Honorees For The Chic & Unique Ball

The Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida (GMCSF) has announced the honorees for its inaugural signature fundraiser, The Chic & Unique Ball, A Red Carpet Extravaganza, set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort (321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.). Harvey Shapiro & Michael Dager will receive the Douglas J. Pew Community Leadership Award for individual contributions while Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will receive the Corporate Leadership Award. The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort will receive The Corporate Crescendo Award.

VIP tickets are already sold out for this night of ultra style and high glamour that promises an over-the-top evening to remember with fine food, cocktails, chances to bid on amazing items, and special surprises. This event benefits GMCSF’s operations, concert programming, outreach, and scholarships.

“We are thrilled to honor the contributions, advocacy, and dedication of our Advisory Council Chair Harvey Shapiro and his husband Michael Dager, along with the corporate support of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort,” said Mark Kent, executive director of the Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida. “This glamourous, glitzy, and charitable Met Gala-themed evening is all about community. We look forward to celebrating our donors, supporters, and friends by kicking off our 14th season in supreme style.”

Preceding the main event, a sold out 6 p.m. VIP cocktail reception featuring gourmet hors d’oeuvres and an open bar will take place at The Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort (2900 Riomar St.). Alex Miranda will serve as emcee for the VIP event featuring solo performances by GMCSF's best, including Artistic Director Gabe Salazar. The Red Carpet arrival at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort will immediately follow at 7 p.m. with Joe Posa as Joan Rivers conducting interviews, more luscious libations, and a silent auction. The 8 p.m. seated dinner and awards presentation will lead into an electrifying dance party featuring live entertainment from Vibe City.

The evening’s décor will be an elegant celebration of music, from custom guitar centerpieces that can be purchased, to tables themed to iconic music stars. The indulgent night of fun will also have drawings for luxury items, including a Hard Rock basket containing dinner for two and a stay at the famous Guitar Hotel.

The gala will support the Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida, which will launch its ambitious new season this fall with more than 180 singers on their roster, making it the most prominent gay men’s chorus in the southeastern United States and one of the country's top 10 largest LGBTQ+ choruses. With a budget of over $1 million, the Chorus reaches more than 20,000 people each season through its mainstage concert season and numerous community appearances.

"'Necessity is the mother of invention,' which is certainly true with GMCSF. We underwent and continue to experience incredible growth at 180 members strong,” said Robert M. Beaulieu, The Chic & Unique Ball chair. “Our former Sunday brunch fundraiser maxed out its earning potential, so it was time to look at an evening affair, and The Chic & Unique Ball was born. By the way, If Lady Gaga can reinvent herself, why can't GMCSF?"

GMCSF’s The Chic & Unique Ball, A Red Carpet Extravaganza, is sponsored by The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Brand g Vacations and Rosie’s Bar & Grill (in memory of Douglas J. Pew).

Individual tickets are on sale now at $200 Gala Ticket. A table of ten is $2,000. To purchase tickets or make a donation, visit gmcsf.givesmart.com. For sponsorship information, contact Edward Otto Zielke at (954) 763-2266 or email sponsorship@gmcsf.org.