Garden Theatre And Victory Productions Announce 2023-2024 Season

The Garden Theatre and producing partner Victory Productions have announced the 2023-2024 Theatre Season running from September 2023 - May 2024 - a lineup which includes a world premiere holiday musical, the U.S. premiere of a musical featuring the much-loved songbook of Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame duo Air Supply, and a season opener starring beloved actor, John O'Hurley.

Both partners are also pleased to announce that the current run of DREAMGIRLS has been extended to August 13th as a result of immense demand and consistently sold out shows.

DREAMGIRLS is the third show in 2023 to be produced with Victory Productions, following the star-studded ROCK OF AGES and the hilarious SOMETHING ROTTEN!. The Garden Theatre will continue in partnership with Victory Productions for the four shows in the upcoming "Broadway on Plant Series."

"We are deeply grateful and thrilled by the overwhelming response to our production of 'Dreamgirls' at Garden Theatre," says Fernando Varela, founder of Victory Productions and Executive Producer of DREAMGIRLS. "Due to strong ticket sales and incredible audience feedback, we are excited to announce an extension of the show. This success underscores the hunger for live theater in Winter Garden and beyond, reflecting our cast and crew's hard work and talent.

"Victory Productions is elated to usher in our second season with the Garden Theatre team. Our upcoming show lineup promises to entertain, provoke thought, and inspire. We are committed to leveraging our global network in the entertainment industry to attract world-class talent. This collaborative approach with our robust local talent elevates the quality of our productions and fosters networking opportunities and upward mobility while continuing to pay everyone involved a living wage.

"As we move forward, we will continue to focus on creating dynamic theater experiences that speak to the heart of the community. We are here not just to put on a show but to create stories that resonate and experiences that leave a lasting impression. Welcome to the next chapter of Victory Productions at Garden Theatre - the best is yet to come."

In addition to the four full-length theatrical presentations, the season will be dotted with weekend events such as concerts, dance events, and comedy shows, some of which will be announced in the coming months. The Garden's ENCORE fundraising celebration also returns.

"The 2023-2024 Season will invite our audiences and the arts community to experience and explore a "Season of Sharing and Song," as we weave stories and music in a continuous movement through all the program offerings next season," says Garden Theatre's Chief Organizational Officer, Keith Davenport. "In addition to the poignant and inspirational productions, audiences can expect an incredible array of concerts and other artistic programming that further advances the evolution, growth, and story of our expansive grouping of Central Florida's communities with a new initiative to directly partner with other Central Florida Performing Arts Organizations."

Davenport continued, "We are fortunate to be working in an amazing venue and want to ensure we share that opportunity with other local arts organizations in performance offerings that expand what has been our traditional programming model."

BROADWAY ON PLANT SERIES

EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Written by Duncan MacMillan, with Jonny Donahoe

Presented by Garden Theatre | Produced by Victory Productions

September 8 - 24, 2023

Starring the incomparable JOHN O'HURLEY, renowned for his memorable portrayal of J. Peterman in the hit show "Seinfeld," a first-year finalist on "Dancing with the Stars," and former host of the beloved game show "Family Feud." Every Brilliant Thing is a moving, insightful, and hilarious one-person play leading audiences through a remarkable journey that truly examines what makes life worth living, and the power of theatre to bring people together. O'Hurley draws audience members into the story collaboratively to weave a message of hope by focusing on life's small joys and our love for others, even in the darkest of times.

EVERY BRILLIANT THING has been selected for the season opener, replacing the previously announced NEXT TO NORMAL, in support of the broader arts community in Central Florida who are bringing that title to the stage. The story of EVERY BRILLIANT THING will similarly support the strong and important message of emotional well-being.

WORLD PREMIERE

MOONSHINE & MISTLETOE

An Appalachian Christmas Tale

By DJ Salisbury

Presented by Garden Theatre | Produced by Victory Productions & Jessica Huckabey November 24 - December 23, 2023

The Ballards, Lessy Boy and Curleen, welcome family and friends into their Appalachian mountain home to celebrate Christmas Day. In the midst of the Great Depression, they have no gifts to exchange, but instead, they share their love of Appalachian hymns and carols. Unexpectedly, the Ballard's son who'd left the fold to escape a certain fate in the coal mines returns to make amends with his parents. With him is his very-soon-to-be-a-mother wife. Though Curleen seems incapable of negotiating a peaceful reconciliation with her son, a Christmas miracle opens up a new possibility of forgiveness. Moonshine & Mistletoe is a musical valentine to a bygone era and is a wholesome holiday theatrical event for the entire family.

U.S. PREMIERE

SWEET DREAMS: THE AIR SUPPLY MUSICAL

Music and Lyrics by Graham Russell and others

Book by Tony LePage and Justin Matthew Sargent

Presented by Garden Theatre | Produced by Victory Productions

February 2 - March 10, 2024

Experience the enchantment of Sweet Dreams: The Air Supply Musical, a delightful and contemporary reimagining of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, brought to life by the unforgettable melodies of the legendary '80s duo, Air Supply! Transporting you to the vibrant streets of New York City, this uproarious and poignant tale celebrates the power of self-discovery, embracing one's true identity, and the boundless nature of love in all its glorious manifestations. The U.S. premiere of this new musical includes your favorite songs, such as "Lost in Love," "All Out of Love," "Every Woman in the World," and brand-new songs written by Graham Russell himself!

Created and originally directed by Ted Swindley

Presented by Garden Theatre | Produced by Victory Productions

April 26 - May 19, 2024

Always...Patsy Cline is more than a tribute to the legendary country singer who died tragically at age 30 in a plane crash in 1963. The show is based on a true story about Cline's friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in l961, and continued a correspondence with Cline until her death. The musical play, complete with down-home country humor, sincere emotion, and a heart-warming look at a special friendship, includes many of Patsy's unforgettable hits such as "Crazy," "I Fall to Pieces," "Sweet Dreams," and "Walking After Midnight"...27 songs in all. The show's title was inspired by Cline's letters to Seger, which were consistently signed "Love ALWAYS... Patsy Cline."

CONCERTS & SPECIAL EVENTS

QUEEN: RHYTHM & RHAPSODY

Featuring Broadway Rock Star Justin Matthew Sargent

Presented by Garden Theatre | Produced by Victory Productions

October 5 - 8, 2023

Get ready to rock out like never before with "Queen: Rhythm and Rhapsody!" This mind-blowing concert event is an electrifying salute to the legendary rock band Queen and their iconic frontman Freddie Mercury. It features Broadway star and vocal powerhouse Justin Matthew Sargent. Sargent is joined on stage by three extraordinary dancers, igniting the atmosphere with their electrifying moves that breathe new life into Queen's timeless music. "Queen: Rhythm and Rhapsody" is a spectacular blend of music, dance, and theatricality that will leave you breathless and hungry for more. If you're a die-hard fan or love the magic of Queen's iconic music, this show is an absolute must-see.

Information on season subscriptions will be forthcoming. Stay up-to-date on events, tickets, and other information at Click Here.