Florida Theatrical Association Announces Cancellation of 2020 New Musical Discovery Series

Florida Theatrical Association (FTA) has announced the cancellation of the 2020 New Musical Discovery Series. Any previously submitted musicals will be automatically considered for the 2021 series.

"We're saddened to have to cancel one of our signature annual events, but in these unprecedented times, our community's health is the top priority, " said FTA's Education Director, Kenny Howard. "We've received a great number of promising new works that we're excited about and can't wait to return in 2021 to showcase a selection of these up-and-coming musicals."

FTA will continue accepting new works for the 2021 New Musical Discovery Series through April 1, 2021. For more information and submission guidelines, visit www.FloridaTheatrical.org.





