Florida Grand Opera Seeks Locations in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties for New ZIP CODE Tour

Florida Grand Opera is seeking performance locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties for its new ZIP CODE Tour. ZIP stands for Zone Improvement Plan, CODE stands for Community Opera Delivered Equitably, and the project was inspired by Opera Memphis' “Thirty Days of Opera.” The initiative is designed to bring opera performances to nontraditional venues throughout Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. The concerts are performed by the Florida Grand Opera Studio Artists at no charge to presenting organizations and audiences, making live opera more accessible than ever before.

“The goal for the ZIP CODE Tour is to engage with all of Miami-Dade and Broward County, not just the theaters and places we usually visit,” says Director of Artistic Administration Matt Cooksey. “We want opera to be more accessible, more enjoyable, and to reach more people.”

The tour features the artists of the renowned Florida Grand Opera Studio, including soprano Sara Kennedy, mezzo-soprano Taylor-Alexis DuPont, tenor Joseph McBrayer, baritone Joseph Canuto Leon, and bass-baritone Keith Klein. Repertoire includes popular opera arias, Broadway songs, and ensembles. The tours run February 27 – March 3, 2024 in Miami-Dade County and from March 5–9, 2023 in Broward County, with performances in libraries, churches, schools, condominiums, and other public and private venues. Florida Grand Opera is seeking additional venues to host the free concerts, each of which is approximately 60–75 minutes long and family-friendly. Venues must be indoors and seat between 100–500 people. A piano is preferred but not required. Interested host organizations should contact Matt Cooksey, Director of Artistic Administration, at artistic@fgo.org or at 305.403.3293.

Support for the ZIP CODE concerts is provided in part by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Broward County Cultural Division, and the Florida Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs.

“We believe opera is for everyone,” says Neil Nelson, Samuel M. Townsend Studio Artist Program Manager. “We are fiercely passionate about this art form and want to share it with as many people as we can. As a singer and artist administrator, I know from personal experience that when people encounter opera up close and personal as they do in these tours, they can't help but fall in love with it. And it enriches their lives.”

A brief interview about the ZIP CODE Tour and Studio Artist Program featuring Cooksey, Nelson, and news anchor Christine DiMattei appears on WLRN's website.

An updated list of dates, times, and locations will be posted on fgo.org as information becomes available.

Media Contact:

Cindy Sadler

Marketing and Communications Manager

csadler@fgo.org

305.340.2026

FGO.org

ABOUT THE FLORIDA GRAND OPERA STUDIO

The Florida Grand Opera Studio Artists are managed by Samuel M. Townsend Studio Artist Program Manager Neil Nelson, under the artistic leadership of Director of Artistic Administration Matt Cooksey. Established in 1984, the Florida Grand Opera Studio enjoys an international reputation as a highly competitive and comprehensive career development program. The young professionals chosen demonstrate extraordinary potential for significant contributions to the field of opera. Alumni of the program include award-winning countertenor Key'Mon Murrah; Grammy-winning soprano Jessica E. Jones; Metropolitan Opera mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis; Metropolitan Opera tenor Andrew Bidlack; and Miami's own mezzo-soprano Amanda Crider, founder and former Artistic Director of illuminarts.

ABOUT FLORIDA GRAND OPERA:

Florida Grand Opera produces classic grand opera, contemporary work, and new commissions in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Founded in 1941 as the Opera Guild of Greater Miami by Arturo Di Filippi, it merged with the Opera Guild of Fort Lauderdale in 1994. FGO is the oldest producing arts organization in the state of Florida and the seventh-oldest opera company in the United States. Its Florida Grand Opera Studio trains the opera stars of tomorrow, whose work supporting the world-class artists starring on FGO's stages and performing in the community brings some of the greatest music ever composed to all of South Florida. Its 2023–24 season takes place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, and features Giuseppe Verdi's La traviata, Ruggero Leoncavallo's I pagliacci, and Giacomo Puccini's La bohème. All FGO productions feature projected translations in English and Spanish. For more information, please visit fgo.org.

