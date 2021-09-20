Elton John & Tim Rice's AIDA to Open Osceola Arts' 61st Season of Theatre

Osceola Arts will celebrate its 61st season of theatre when it opens its doors for the 2020-2021 theatre season later this month. Beginning Friday, September 24th, and running through Sunday, October 10th Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida will be live on the Osceola Arts Main Stage.

Inspired by Verdi's classic opera, Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida is a modern pop telling of the transcendent love triangle between an enslaved Nubian princess, an Egyptian princess, and the soldier they both love. As their story unfolds, so does that of their two feuding nations culminating in an epic conclusion for all. Directed by Osceola Arts newcomer Desiree Montes, this musical features a diverse cast of talented men and women who are excited to bring this production to life on stage. The actors will be performing in clear face shields and all patrons will be required to wear face coverings regardless of vaccination status.

Tickets start at only $28, with Senior, student, and group rates available. Showtimes for Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida are at 7:30pm on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 2pm on Sundays, and an additional 2pm matinee performance on Saturday, October 9th. Osceola Arts will present an American Sign Language interpreted performance on Saturday, October 9th at 2pm.

Osceola Arts is pleased to also offer three new visual arts exhibits. Opening on September 17th, the DIASPORA: Celebrating Hispanic Arts and Culture exhibit proudly showcases over 50 works by many local artists. In its 13th year, this exhibit embraces pride in heritage, culture, and community, honoring the rich diversity of 55 Hispanic/Latinx artists who are living and creating art in Florida. This exhibit will be on display through November 5th in the Main Galleries. Embajadores del Arte Oficial or Ambassadors of the Arts is a collective of Hispanic artists gathered around a shared ideology and common goal of promoting peace and love through the arts. HISPANIC DNA, an exhibition of artworks created by this group will be on display in the Community Gallery through November 5th. Additionally, the Studio Gallery plays host to Mi Tierra, an exhibit that showcases works created by Kissimmee-based artist Carlos Rafael Vega. It will be on display through November 5th. All exhibits are free and open to the public.

For additional information and to purchase show tickets visit OsceolaArts.org or call 407-846-6257.

The mission of Osceola Arts is to promote, cultivate and foster interest and participation in the arts by providing affordable and accessible programs and facilities that encourage artistic expression in the diverse community they serve. Osceola Arts, a non-profit organization, is located at 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34744. For more information visit OsceolaArts.org.