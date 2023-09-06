Earth, Wind & Fire Will Perform at the King Center in October

Get ready to experience an unforgettable night of music, rhythm, and soul as the legendary musical ensemble Earth, Wind & Fire takes the stage at the King Center for the Performing Arts on October 15, 2023. This private concert, presented as a fundraiser for the King Center Endowment, promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of artistry, culture, and community.

Join us in commemorating the 35th Anniversary of the King Center for the Performing Arts, a beacon of artistic excellence and cultural diversity. This exclusive event promises not only a mesmerizing musical journey but also the opportunity to contribute to the King Center's enduring legacy through the King Center Endowment. As a part of this extraordinary evening, a variety of VIP ticket packages are available to elevate the experience and make it truly unforgettable, with options to include an exclusive pre-show VIP Party featuring an open bar and food, VIP parking, and more. Additional tickets are planned to be released in September.





Featuring a private concert by Earth, Wind & Fire - The iconic musical ensemble emerged in the 1970s as a groundbreaking force in the realm of pop, redefining genres and uniting diverse musical influences. Founded and guided by the visionary Maurice White, the band seamlessly fused African and African-American styles, such as jazz and R&B, resulting in a sound that resonated across a broad spectrum of listeners. Their music served as a bridge between cultural divides, embodying the era's spiritual and multicultural essence. Blending high-caliber musicianship, cross-genre eclecticism, and messages of universal love, Earth, Wind & Fire propelled themselves into the spotlight, with hits like "Shining Star" and "September" becoming anthems of the era. With a legendary career spanning over 5 decades, and a music catalog of over 30 albums and numerous hits, Earth, Wind & Fire and their incredible horn section are still making audiences all over the globe groove and boogie.

Join the King Center to support artistry, diversity, and cultural enrichment at the King Center for the Performing Arts, all while grooving to the timeless melodies of Earth, Wind & Fire.