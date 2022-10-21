Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dr. Phillips Center Treats 1,200 Students and Families to Unforgettable HAMILTON Experience 

The arts center along with private donors, corporate sponsors, City of Orlando and Orange County officials raised $236,000 to fund special Hamilton experiences.

Oct. 21, 2022  

Hamilton returns for an encore at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts this season, and so does the arts center's community giveback initiative-on a much larger scale. Corporate sponsors, private donors, City of Orlando and Orange County officials joined forces to raise $236,000 to treat more than 1,200 students, teachers, families, social service groups, first responders and veterans to the multi-award-winning Broadway musical.

Beneficiaries will experience an unforgettable afternoon at the Dr. Phillips Center, starting with free transportation provided by GoPegasus, special brunches provided by Rosen Hotels & Resorts, Hamilton trivia, swag bags and access to an educational platform, eduHAM, for students and teachers.

"We built the performing arts center with everyone in our community in mind and are very intentional about creating initiatives that help us increase the accessibility to the arts with the support of great partners," said Kathy Ramsberger, president and CEO of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

The community giveback initiative kicks off for the matinee performance on Thursday, October 27, with 100% participation from all 12 City of Orlando and Orange County commissioners, who selected the 264 beneficiaries for the day. Different groups will continue to attend various performances through November 20, including students from various Title 1 Orange County schools, young thespians and instructors from select theater programs and families from social services organizations across Central Florida.

"We are so thankful to the Dr. Phillips Center for offering our foster youth the opportunity to experience Hamilton. These experiences fuel a lifetime of enthusiasm for the arts and offer youth a broader and brighter outlook on life and their future," said Robert Newkirk, Executive Director of the Foundation for Foster Children.

Additionally, the arts center is also hosting a series of adult organizations, including a Teachers' Night courtesy of Chick-fil-A Greater Orlando Area with Orange County Public Schools; a First Responders' Night sponsored by FAIRWINDS Credit Union and Dr. Phillips Center with guests from Orlando Police Department, Orlando Fire Department, Orange County Fire Rescue and Orange County Sheriff's Office; a Veterans' Night sponsored by VyStar Credit Union with guests from Camaraderie Foundation; and lastly, guests from The Lighthouse Foundation courtesy of the Dr. Phillips Center.

This season is the fifth time the Dr. Phillips Center activates its community giveback initiative for Broadway in the past five seasons. The first time being The Lion King's visit to the arts center during the Broadway in Orlando 17/18 season. To date, the initiative has treated more than 3,000 beneficiaries to Hamilton (22/23), Frozen (21/22), Aladdin (19/20), Hamilton (18/19), The Lion King (17/18).

"We appreciate the Dr. Phillips Center for allowing our girls to experience the arts time and time again through different initiatives, like the community giveback. The exposure to the arts feeds their imagination and allows them to dream big in terms of future growth and career opportunities," said Rosene Johnson, MA, Executive Director of Pace Center for Girls, Orange County.

Dr. Phillips Center has contributed nearly $15.2 million to the community since 2014 through various education, community outreach and social engagements, including the giveback initiative.

For information on other giveback initiatives at the Dr. Phillips Center, visit DrPhillipsCenter.org/explore/giving-back.



